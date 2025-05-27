U.S. Embassy Personnel Meet With Southern Star Participants

Photo By Julian Hernandez | Members of the U.S. Embassy in Chile look on as 433rd Airlift Wing Citizen Airmen...... read more read more Photo By Julian Hernandez | Members of the U.S. Embassy in Chile look on as 433rd Airlift Wing Citizen Airmen close the front ramp of a C-5M Super Galaxy following an aircraft tour and familiarization as part of Exercise Souther Star ‘25 at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, May 31, 2025. Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

Several dozen personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Chile and their families met with 433rd Airlift Wing Citizen Airmen participating in Exercise Southern Star ‘25 during a C-5M Super Galaxy Tour at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, May 31, 2025. The tour and familiarization allowed embassy personnel who’ve been supporting Southern Star ‘25 to learn more about the exercise and some of the U.S. Air Force assets supporting it. For Alamo Wing Citizen Airmen, it was an opportunity to learn about some of the diverse support needed to make an exercise like Southern Star possible.

“This is tremendous,” said Rick Yoneoka, Chargé d'affaires, a.i. for the U.S. Embassy in Chile. “Really appreciative of the aircraft commander and crew for letting us do this. A lot of people from the embassy came out. We were able to bring our kids out here and some of our locally employed staff. It’s a great opportunity to get people out of the office. They've been working on all the details to make this happen and it’s rewarding to give people this chance to see their efforts pay off.”

Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas.