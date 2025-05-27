Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musa takes command of the 436th AW

    Musa takes command of the 436th AW

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, presents the

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Story by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    Col. Jamil Musa took command of the 436th Airlift Wing from Col. William ‘Chris’ McDonald during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 30, 2025.

    Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony.

    “Team Dover extends its impact globally,” said Bolton. “Ninety percent of routine missions across the Atlantic transit through this installation. Colonel McDonald oversaw the execution of nearly 1,350 missions.”

    Prior to his arrival at Dover AFB, Musa served as the deputy commander of the 86th AW at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    “It’s now my honor to welcome the new command team, Colonel Jamil Musa and Chief Master Sergeant Elijah Edwards,” said Bolton. “I am confident that they will utilize their combined expertise, experience and strategic thinking as they assume command of the 436th Airlift Wing.”

    To start a new chapter of Dover AFB history, attendees witnessed the changing of the Eagle Wing’s commander and command chief at the same time during the ceremony.

    Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, 436th AW command chief, presented the wing guidon to McDonald, who then passed it to Bolton, symbolizing his relinquishment of command. McDonald then stepped to the side and backwards as Musa stepped forward to accept the guidon as well as the authority and responsibility as the new commander.

    Musa then passed the guidon to Chief Edwards, the new 436th AW command chief, who replaces Russell as she departs for her next assignment.

    “As we at Team Dover chart a future, it’s important to reflect on our past,” said Musa. “It’s important to reflect on our past. In the time elapsed, Team Dover has supported missions in nearly every major conflict or disaster confronting the nation. While we yearn for peace through strength and not conflict, we understand that our nation’s security counts on us.”

    After his remarks, Musa received his first salute as commander from a formation of Team Dover Airmen, becoming Dover AFB’s 38th wing commander.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 16:04
    Story ID: 499333
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    Change of Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    Eagle Wing

