Musa takes command of the 436th AW

Photo By Roland Balik | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, presents the...... read more read more Photo By Roland Balik | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, presents the 436th Airlift Wing guidon to Col. Jamil Musa, 436th AW commander, during a change of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 30, 2025. Upon taking command, Musa became the wing’s 38th commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) see less | View Image Page

Col. Jamil Musa took command of the 436th Airlift Wing from Col. William ‘Chris’ McDonald during a change of command ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 30, 2025.



Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony.



“Team Dover extends its impact globally,” said Bolton. “Ninety percent of routine missions across the Atlantic transit through this installation. Colonel McDonald oversaw the execution of nearly 1,350 missions.”



Prior to his arrival at Dover AFB, Musa served as the deputy commander of the 86th AW at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



“It’s now my honor to welcome the new command team, Colonel Jamil Musa and Chief Master Sergeant Elijah Edwards,” said Bolton. “I am confident that they will utilize their combined expertise, experience and strategic thinking as they assume command of the 436th Airlift Wing.”



To start a new chapter of Dover AFB history, attendees witnessed the changing of the Eagle Wing’s commander and command chief at the same time during the ceremony.



Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, 436th AW command chief, presented the wing guidon to McDonald, who then passed it to Bolton, symbolizing his relinquishment of command. McDonald then stepped to the side and backwards as Musa stepped forward to accept the guidon as well as the authority and responsibility as the new commander.



Musa then passed the guidon to Chief Edwards, the new 436th AW command chief, who replaces Russell as she departs for her next assignment.



“As we at Team Dover chart a future, it’s important to reflect on our past,” said Musa. “It’s important to reflect on our past. In the time elapsed, Team Dover has supported missions in nearly every major conflict or disaster confronting the nation. While we yearn for peace through strength and not conflict, we understand that our nation’s security counts on us.”



After his remarks, Musa received his first salute as commander from a formation of Team Dover Airmen, becoming Dover AFB’s 38th wing commander.