General George Patton Museum of Leadership to host Army 250th birthday event June 14

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The General George Patton Museum of Leadership will host an Army 250th birthday celebration event on June 14.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with a swearing-in ceremony at the front entrance. About 10 future Soldiers will recite the oath of enlistment, swearing them in as U.S. Army Soldiers.

Following the opening ceremony, activities will include an unveiling of a new museum exhibit – a set of Fort Knox history panels – at 10:30 a.m. in the lobby, a cake-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. in the museum’s Abrams Auditorium and remarks from installation leaders. The event will conclude at 4:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

