Military Police Brigade Inactivates on Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Photo By Sgt. GERVONNI STRAUN | Soldiers, leaders, and guests gather at Watkins Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., for the inactivation ceremony of the 42nd Military Police Brigade, May 29, 2025. The 42D MP Brigade was first activated in 1949 as the 7751st MP Detachment in Germany. Over 75 years, the unit provided customs enforcement, detention operations, and law enforcement support across Europe, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The ceremony marked the official end of a distinguished legacy of service, discipline, and sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ger'vonni Straun)

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wa. - After more than five decades since their activation in Germany, the 42D Military Police Brigade officially cased its colors in an inactivation ceremony on Watkins Field at Joint Base Lewis McChord, May 29.

Lieutenant General Matthew W. McFarlane, America’s First Corps commanding general, and Sergeant Major Donald Durgin Jr., Interim America’s I Corps command sergeant major presided over the ceremony along with Colonel Jessie J. Brewster, 42D MP Brigade Commander and Command Sergeant Major Brian J. Waananen, 42D MP Brigade Command Sergeant Major.

On October 16 2004, the 42D MP Brigade activated at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Since then the 42D MP Brigade deployed to Parwan Province, Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

“For 21 years, the 42nd Military Police Brigade has stood as a pillar of readiness and protection at Joint Base Lewis McChord,” said Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, I Corps commanding general. “Through deployments, transformation, and an evolving security landscape, this brigade has trained and operated alongside our joint and multinational partners, embodying the professionalism and adaptability required in today’s Army.”

Since its activation, the brigade successfully maintained the critical balance between directing multi-service corrections operations, directing emergency services and force protection operations in support of Joint Base Lewis McChord, and preparing units and Soldiers for world-wide combat and combat support operations.



The 42D MP Brigade deactivation is part of a broader Army restructuring plan to create new capabilities and rebalance existing formations throughout its ranks.

With the casing of the colors, this signifies the final mission completed for the 42D MP Brigade. All Soldiers in the formation will transition from wearing the 42D patch to the I Corps patch. This signifies the unit’s transition from the command authority of the 42D Military Police Brigade to the command authority of the 22nd Corps Signal Brigade, Joint Base Lewis McChord.

“The friendships, lessons, and impact of the 42D Military Police Brigade will live on through every mission, every leader, and every Soldier that carries its legacy forward,” said Lt. Gen. McFarlane. “Integrity of Action, Lead and Live With Courage!”