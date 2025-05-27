Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Police Brigade Inactivates on Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    Photo By Sgt. GERVONNI STRAUN | Soldiers, leaders, and guests gather at Watkins Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord,

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Story by Sgt. Derick Fennell 

    I Corps

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wa. - After more than five decades since their activation in Germany, the 42D Military Police Brigade officially cased its colors in an inactivation ceremony on Watkins Field at Joint Base Lewis McChord, May 29.
    Lieutenant General Matthew W. McFarlane, America’s First Corps commanding general, and Sergeant Major Donald Durgin Jr., Interim America’s I Corps command sergeant major presided over the ceremony along with Colonel Jessie J. Brewster, 42D MP Brigade Commander and Command Sergeant Major Brian J. Waananen, 42D MP Brigade Command Sergeant Major.
    On October 16 2004, the 42D MP Brigade activated at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Since then the 42D MP Brigade deployed to Parwan Province, Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
    “For 21 years, the 42nd Military Police Brigade has stood as a pillar of readiness and protection at Joint Base Lewis McChord,” said Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, I Corps commanding general. “Through deployments, transformation, and an evolving security landscape, this brigade has trained and operated alongside our joint and multinational partners, embodying the professionalism and adaptability required in today’s Army.”
    Since its activation, the brigade successfully maintained the critical balance between directing multi-service corrections operations, directing emergency services and force protection operations in support of Joint Base Lewis McChord, and preparing units and Soldiers for world-wide combat and combat support operations.

    The 42D MP Brigade deactivation is part of a broader Army restructuring plan to create new capabilities and rebalance existing formations throughout its ranks.
    With the casing of the colors, this signifies the final mission completed for the 42D MP Brigade. All Soldiers in the formation will transition from wearing the 42D patch to the I Corps patch. This signifies the unit’s transition from the command authority of the 42D Military Police Brigade to the command authority of the 22nd Corps Signal Brigade, Joint Base Lewis McChord.
    “The friendships, lessons, and impact of the 42D Military Police Brigade will live on through every mission, every leader, and every Soldier that carries its legacy forward,” said Lt. Gen. McFarlane. “Integrity of Action, Lead and Live With Courage!”

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 22:21
    Story ID: 499232
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Military Police Brigade Inactivates on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, by SGT Derick Fennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

