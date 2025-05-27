Three Altadena parks move closer to reopening after wildfires

ALTADENA, Calif. — In the aftermath of the devastating January 2025 Southern California wildfires, recovery is taking root in Altadena — not only in homes and hillsides, but in three public parks that have long served as gathering places for the community.

Through the coordinated efforts of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southern California Wildfire Recovery Field Office, cleanup operations are progressing at Charles White Park, Farnsworth Park and the Eaton Canyon Nature Center. These sites were among many impacted by the fires, which left behind hazardous debris that needed careful removal before they could safely reopen.

“Charles White Park is already complete,” said Alex Johnstone, a field engineer supporting the Corps’ mission. “The county inspector has accepted the work, and now the county can begin their rebuild whenever they’re ready. It’s a neighborhood park, so some local residents have already come by just excited to get their park back — for their kids, their pets and the whole community.”

Located in the heart of a residential area, Charles White Park was one of the first to be cleared and turned back over to local officials. That milestone has helped build momentum for the two remaining parks still undergoing cleanup.

At Farnsworth Park, the presence of the historic Davies Building has made the work more complex. Not only did the structure contain asbestos, but preservation efforts are also underway to retain key architectural elements, including two large masonry chimneys and much of the building’s original walls.

“It’s more of a cleanup than a full debris removal,” Johnstone said. “Because it’s a historical site, we’re treating it with care.”

Both Farnsworth Park and Eaton Canyon Nature Center are also being monitored by on-site archaeologists. The goal: ensure that any potentially significant cultural or historical artifacts, such as Native American tools or pottery, are identified and preserved during the removal process.

“We haven’t found anything yet,” Johnstone said. “But given the age of the buildings and the land around them, we have monitors there just in case something important is uncovered.”

The significance of Farnsworth Park isn’t just in its architecture but also in the memories residents have built there.

“Farnsworth Park was a place of celebration,” said Andriy Ivakhov, a Pasadena resident. “When my wife was pregnant, we played pickleball there and continued to play until she was nine months pregnant. It feels like it was a communal baby. We celebrated birthdays. We made friends with people and their dogs. So, I’m very happy to hear the news about the park reopening soon.”

At Eaton Canyon, contractors are currently removing the remains of a classroom building destroyed in the fire. The structure has been brought down to the concrete slab, which is now being pulled up and removed.

“It’s a large, expansive park with hiking trails and waterfalls,” Johnstone said. “Even though it’s gated off for now, it’ll be great to see it reopen.”

The debris removal work is being handled by TLI, one of several contractors supporting the mission. For John Smithson, a superintendent with the company, the assignment has left a lasting impression.

“I’m from Riverside,” Smithson said. “But even just coming out here and seeing the damage — it hits you. You see how the fire skipped around, some homes gone, others untouched. Helping clean up these parks, knowing people will use them again soon — it feels good. It feels like we’re doing something important.”

As of the publication of this article:

• Charles White Park is 100 percent complete and turned over.

• Farnsworth Park is approximately 50 percent complete.

• Eaton Canyon Nature Center is approximately 75 percent complete.

While contractors like TLI carry out on-the-ground operations, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages the broader effort of ensuring quality, safety and environmental compliance every step of the way.

Once cleanup is finished, each site will be handed back to local officials for rebuilding and reopening.

For many in Altadena, the restoration of these parks represents more than just access to outdoor space. It signals a return to shared public life and the ongoing resilience of a community moving forward.

“It’s a good reminder that even when something awful like this happens,” Ivakhov said, “life goes on and we can always recover.”

