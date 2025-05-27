Beneath the surface: How Panama City keeps military divers on the cutting edge

Photo By Katherine Mapp | David Coan, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Johnson Space Center,...... read more read more Photo By Katherine Mapp | David Coan, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Johnson Space Center, extra vehicular activity lead, dives donning a Kirby Morgan-37 helmet equipped with the Divers Augmented Vision Device (DAVD) Generation 1.0 heads-up display during the 23rd NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations at the Aquarius Reef Base underwater habitat off Key Largo, Fla., June 2019. Scientists, engineers and key partners of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) are collaborating by taking an NSWC PCD technology, originally designed for diving, from seabed to space. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

For the military diver, the unforgiving depths can be a perilous arena. Since August 1, 1882, U.S. Navy sailors have executed essential underwater operations around the globe, from special operations and reconnaissance to ship repair and force protection. Yet these military divers are also at the forefront of subsea and seabed warfare, wielding cutting-edge technology to enhance their safety and expand their capabilities. And for more than 75 years—with May being the Month of the Military Diver—one place has been synonymous with this mission: Panama City, Fla. – the Home of Military Diving.



Imagine a diver, miles from shore, relying on equipment that means the difference between mission success and failure. This reality drives the professionals at Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD). Here, Dr. John Kelly, Special Mission Systems Division head, leads a team of engineers, scientists, project managers, technicians, and analysts. They focus on underwater mobility, diving and life support, and maritime special programs, performing research, development, test and evaluation, and sustainment of systems used by U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and joint forces.



“Our command directly supports military divers through the development, assembly, and maintenance of systems that meet operational and training requirements. Because so much of our work equips the warfighter with life support systems and tools, we collaborate with them very closely to understand the environment they will see while underway,” said Kelly. “A significant portion of our team are recreational divers in their personal life, so they are deeply passionate about finding the most advanced, relevant solutions and think about how to ‘build a better mousetrap’ in their spare time.”



NSWC PCD engineers often collaborate with other subject matter experts when missions involve unmanned vehicles or mine neutralization and detonation. Whether designing gear using the latest innovations, building operationally ready systems, or analyzing unmanned testing data using hyperbaric chambers (pressurized environments that simulate deep-sea conditions), their expertise is driven by a singular focus: equipping the warfighter.



“NSWC PCD has been supporting the military diving community for more than four decades; some of the solutions we have delivered are advanced information displays, system modifications to increase diver safety and mission time, and underwater propulsion. These capabilities enhance the diver’s ability to stay underwater even in austere conditions,” said Kelly. “Our whole team knows the importance of taking good care of the warfighter who may be thousands of miles away and relying on their gear to perform a mission.”



But modernizing capability and improving diver safety isn't a solo act. Onboard Naval Support Activity Panama City (NSA PC), NSWC PCD works together with the Navy Experimental Diving Unit (NEDU) and the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center (NDSTC) to ensure the underwater warfighters are ready, modern, and prepared to defend the country.



“Panama City is uniquely qualified to be the Home of Military Diving because of the three tenant commands that reside on NSA PC. NSWC PCD provides…the engineers and scientists who are incorporating the latest technology to keep the diving systems current. NEDU is the Navy’s official manned-testing arm for life support equipment [that] supplies test data to senior Navy personnel who make the decision to certify a system for diving use,” said Kelly. “NDSTC is the schoolhouse for military diving, teaching basic and advanced diving courses to all branches of the military. [These] three commands each have a unique function, but together we deliver a powerful capability to design, build, test, sustain, and obtain operator feedback for diving systems that will be put in the hands of the warfighter.”



One who has experienced both the technical and training sides of military diving is NDSTC Command Master Chief Jay Cox, who previously served as senior enlisted leader and master diver at NSWC PCD. As the principle enlisted advisor to his commanding officer, Cox is involved in policy and program development, as well as warfighting readiness.



“NSWC PCD serves as a crucial technical hub for the U.S. Navy's diving program, providing the research, development, testing, evaluation, and engineering expertise necessary to ensure that military divers have the safest, most effective, and most technologically advanced equipment and procedures available. They are a vital resource for maintaining the operational readiness and safety of the military diving community,” said Cox. “Today, military divers face challenges like operating at greater depths and durations, navigating extreme environments, countering advanced threats, and maintaining cognitive performance under stress. NSWC PCD addresses these challenges by developing advanced technologies such as improved rebreathers [diving apparatus that recycles exhaled air], protective suits, mine countermeasures, and underwater surveillance systems. They also conduct research on decompression models [mathematical models used to predict and prevent decompression sickness], diving physiology, and human performance to optimize diving procedures, training techniques, and equipment design, ultimately enhancing diver safety, mission effectiveness, and overall well-being in increasingly complex and dangerous operational environments.”



In a world where maritime security is paramount, Panama City remains committed to equipping the underwater warrior. They provide the research, development, testing, analysis, and expertise necessary to ensure the safety, effectiveness, and technological advancement of military diving operations. Continuing its legacy of innovation, collaboration, and unwavering dedication to the warfighter makes Panama City not just a location, but the heartbeat of U.S. military diving.



“Because we have direct contact with military divers from all the service branches, we respond to their needs and use that feedback to drive newer, better solutions. We have been…[developing] advancements in thermal garments, augmentation of the diver’s vision underwater, and technologies that mitigate the impacts of diving in contaminated water,” said Kelly. “The work we do helps keep divers safe so they can come home to their families. It is extremely gratifying and a responsibility that we do not take lightly.”