LRC Meade strengthens workforce resiliency with park walks

By Jason Todd



FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – The Logistics Readiness Center at Fort George G. Meade has taken a conscious effort to improve workforce morale and overall well-being. Throught the introduction of a new weekly resiliency walk, the LRC is fostering a healthier environment for its personnel.



LRC Meade plays a critical role in supporting Fort Meade’s operations, handling logistics services like supply, maintenance, transportation, and property management, just to name a few. As part of the 406th Army Field Support Brigade under the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, LRC Meade contributes to materiel readiness across the Army, joining more than 80 LRCs worldwide in ensuring mission success. The new resiliency walk strengthens this commitment, reinforcing their ability to sustain the force effectively.



“It is important to bring people together, outside, walking and spending time together in the nature that Fort Meade has provided,” said Dwight L. Wongus, LRC Meade director. “I wanted to provide everyone with an opportunity to breathe in the cool morning air and clear their heads.”



The location of the offices of LRC Meade gives a perfect backdrop for the mental break and camaraderie for the organization around Burba Lake.



“There’s a small lake not far from our location populated with ducks and other wildlife,” said Wongus. “I thought it would be a wonderful idea to take a leisurely stroll around the pond to prepare mentally for the day’s tasks. This made an excellent opportunity to take advantage of this little walk to get the organization together, spending time to clear our minds, enjoying the different wildlife the post has to offer, and start out the day fresh.”



George Yokas, a logistics management specialist in the Maintenance Division, agrees, saying that “the walk in the park clears my head for the day’s tasks with fresh air, singing birds, and my heart pumping a bit faster.”



The walks go hand in hand with the idea of a Ready and Resilient Army, also known as R2. It’s the Army’s strategy for strengthening individual and unit personal readiness and fostering a culture of trust.



In addition to weekly walks, those at LRC Meade can also participate in Wellness Wednesdays and Transformation Tuesdays, both components of ASC’s R2 program. Wellness Wednesdays are virtual programs aimed at physical fitness while Transformation Tuesdays focus mostly on mental health and changes. However, leadership at LRC Meade thought something in person would be beneficial for those on the base.



“It’s essential for them to spend time with coworkers they may not see during the duty day due to the demanding nature of our work. It’s all about allowing everyone a brief respite before embarking on a heartfelt, yet challenging day,” said Wongus.