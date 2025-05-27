CJTF-HOA physical therapist takes care of troops in Kismayo, Somalia

Photo By Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Harry Jenkins, left, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Harry Jenkins, left, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa physical therapist, conducts a physical therapy consultation for Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Arriola, CJTF - HOA force protection liaison officer, at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, May 21, 2025. Members of the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa surgeon cell make regular visits to forward-deployed troops at outstations to support the mental and physical well-being of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Surgeon Cell conducted a battlefield circulation visit to Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, to provide members with physical therapy care, along with other medical resources, May 19-24.



Battlefield circulations are a way for leaders and support agencies to visit troops forward-deployed to outstations, such as CSL. During this visit, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Harry Jenkins, CJTF-HOA physical therapist, conducted consultations with service members to evaluate and address physical concerns and injuries.



“Personnel forward-deployed to outstations are regularly on the go, getting after all kinds of missions, so oftentimes what I see are a lot of job-related injuries,” said Jenkins. “That’s really the basis of why I’m here, to treat those individuals and get them back out there doing the mission.”



Troops assigned to CSL Kismayo work relentlessly, driving the CJTF-HOA mission. Their work enhances partner nation capacities, promotes regional stability and protects U.S. commercial interests, so it’s important to keep them ready and functioning, to keep the mission moving forward.



“You can imagine the lost man hours and expenses to units losing their people for prolonged periods of time,” said Jenkins. “Having physical therapy at the outstations, where they’re getting after unique missions, keeps Soldiers in the theater and gets them back to duty in a faster time frame.”



Ensuring service members have access to these physical therapy resources is essential to maintaining the physical well-being of the fighting force - though the road to recovery can extend beyond a single appointment. Recovery requires buy-in from each member to continue working towards being healthy.



“Recovery is a team effort,” said Jenkins. “The vast majority of patients receive a home exercise program, so the Soldier, Airman, Marine, or Sailor needs to be dedicated to the program. They have to take ownership and responsibility for their care if they come into the clinic.”



The work physical therapists do as force multipliers is essential to the CJTF-HOA mission. Jenkins understands the importance of his role, using his extensive medical background to keep troops fit to fight to support CJTF-HOA’s responsibility of supporting ongoing operations across East Africa.



“I am proud to be a physical therapist carrying out the Army concept of sports medicine on the battlefield,” said Jenkins. “It’s an honor to support these service members in their recovery and help them return to the mission.”