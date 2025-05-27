Update 1 and Final: U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for dinghy occupants found adrift off Tumon Bay

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended active search operations shortly after 4 p.m. May 28, 2025, for the potential occupants of an adrift inflatable dinghy found the morning of May 27, one-quarter nautical mile off the reef near the Westin Hotel in Tumon Bay, Guam.



Despite multiple searches by Station Apra Harbor’s 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crews, no sightings or new leads emerged. Guam Fire Rescue, Guam Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, assisted in investigating the case.



A local charter operator found the engineless grey inflatable raft and towed it to Hagåtña Boat Basin. Items aboard included fuel cans, fresh apples, hardboiled eggs, canned coffee, an unused patch kit, oars, a fishing rod without tackle, and various shoes.



“Our searches reflect our deep concern for the safety of anyone who may have been aboard this dinghy, and while we’re suspending active operations, our commitment to saving lives at sea remains,” said Cmdr. Ryan Crose, search and rescue mission coordinator. “We have no reports of missing persons or other maritime distress. We’re grateful for the teamwork with Guam Fire, Guam Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.”



Key details:

• The raft’s contents suggest a small group on a short trip, possibly interrupted or abandoned, raising concerns about safety and prompting a search out of caution.

• Guam Fire conducted drone and surface searches, while police and federal partners analyzed items, pooling expertise to enhance the response.

• With no missing persons or vessel reports, the vast ocean and limited clues challenge identification efforts, despite optimal search conditions.



Anyone with information should contact JRSC Guam at (671) 355-4824 or RCCGuam@uscg.mil.



