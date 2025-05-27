Wyoming Air National Guard celebrates historic Recruiting and Retention Flight

It’s official. The Wyoming Air National Guard formally recognized their recruiting and retention unit as a flight during an Activation and Assumption of Command Ceremony last week.



When U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicole Zoellner raised her hand in salute during the ceremony, she also became one of the first commanders in the country to lead recruiting and retention as an official unit.



The activation of a new flight marks an important milestone by establishing a unit designed to support the mission of the United States Air Force and the Wyoming Air National Guard.



The term “flight” dates to World War One and was originally used to designate a group of aircraft. Today, the term can be used for any kind of group with a distinct mission.



And the Recruiting and Retention Flight at the Wyoming Air National Guard have a big one.



The number one priority for leadership at the Wyoming Air National Guard is bringing in the next generation of talent. This is no small feat, especially when one considers that Wyoming is the least populated state in the country, with the lowest population density as well.



In fact, the state has more antelopes than people.



But the number of enlistments for the Wyoming Air National Guard continues to increase in large part thanks to the grit, drive, and determination of the Wyoming Air National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Flight. Last year, they ranked in the top 15 recruiting and retention units nationwide in total accessions.



During the Activation and Assumption of Command Ceremony last week, Brigadier General Barry Deibert presented the official activation orders. The audience rose for the publishing of the order. Military members stood at attention. The guidon posted the flag unwaveringly.



“By order of the Adjutant General and the Governor of Wyoming, effective 17 May, 2025, Recruiting and Retention Flight, Joint Force Headquarters, is hereby activated to support the mission of the 153rd Airlift Wing, United States Air Force,” Deibert said.



With the activation of the flight, it was time to recognize its leadership.



Zoellner faced Deibert and saluted.



“Sir, I assume command,” she said.



With the passing of the orders, the Recruiting and Retention Flight at the Wyoming Air National Guard will gain additional resources to achieve their mission. The flight will now have a defined chain of command, additional manning, and new opportunities for the recruiters to advance in their career field.



Also, they will now be known as talent management craftsmen.



“This is such an exciting time for the flight to be moving forward,” Zoellner said. “Recruiting and retention has always been given the expectation to push and do more, but now they are given the resources to make that happen.”



They’re tasked to reach 102% manning for the 153rd Airlift Wing in 2028.



“Our recruiters let interested people know that by joining the Wyoming Air Guard they can be the heroes of their own story, and we are here to be their guide,” Zoellner said. “You need tuition assistance for school? You want to be a part of something bigger than yourself? We have a solution, but it’s your story.”



The Recruiting and Retention Flight of the Wyoming Air National Guard are on the frontline of the future, taking on the mission of attracting the next generation of the best and brightest.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2025 Date Posted: 05.27.2025 17:57 Story ID: 498978 Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US Web Views: 125 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyoming Air National Guard celebrates historic Recruiting and Retention Flight, by A1C Michael Swingen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.