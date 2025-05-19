Memorial Day ceremony salutes Gold Star families

Photo By Christine Mitchell | Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan salutes a wreath from the Gold Star Mothers during the 2025...... read more read more Photo By Christine Mitchell | Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan salutes a wreath from the Gold Star Mothers during the 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony and Laying of Wreaths at the Huntsville - Madison County Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 26, 2025. (Eric Schultz / The Redstone Rocket) see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Framed by the towering granite walls of Veterans Memorial Park, hundreds gathered once again on Memorial Day, Monday to remember and honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.



With patriotic music in the air, billowing giant flags above, and wreaths placed gently around the memorial’s walls, the annual Huntsville/Madison County Memorial Day Ceremony served as both a solemn remembrance and a reaffirmation of the community’s deep military heritage.



Attendees included service members, veterans, civic leaders, Gold Star families, and community members young and old, many of whom return to the annual ceremony to reflect, remember and reconnect. The crowd observed spoken remarks and stood in respect as musical tributes were sung in remembrance of the fallen and those left behind.



At the heart of the program is the wreath-laying ceremony, a defining feature of Huntsville’s commemoration. More than 40 local organizations came forward, one by one, each bearing a wreath adorned with flowers and ribbons, each placed with intention and care. The ceremony began with two wreaths laid in honor of Gold Star families and Gold Star mothers, a powerful gesture recognizing those who carry the loss of war every day … as they are the loved ones of service members who died in the line of duty.



Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command’s deputy commanding general and acting commander, who also serves as Redstone Arsenal’s senior commander, directly addressed the Gold Star families in attendance during his remarks.



“On behalf of a grateful nation, and everyone in this park today, I offer my deepest respect and gratitude,” he said. “Your loss is immeasurable, and your strength is an inspiration. We honor not only your loved one’s sacrifice, but your continued service to our communities, and your unwavering commitment to keeping their memory alive.”



The pain of their loss was honored with deep respect and quiet strength. Their continued presence at the ceremony, year after year, stands as a testament not only to those lost but to our nation’s promise of remembrance.



And year after year, these families are grateful for the recognition of their lost loved ones.



Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Allan Hall was a Huntsville native until his enlistment in the Army in 2000. He died June 1, 2009, at age 28 due to injuries he sustained in a bomb blast while on his third deployment to Afghanistan. That day his family became members of a club nobody wants to join.



His mother, Annette Hall, escorted Mohan as the Gold Star mothers wreath was placed during the ceremony.



“If you’re a Gold Star parent, you do not want the sacrifice made by your child forgotten,” Hall said. “For those that take their personal time to recognize the sacrifice of our military … it means a great deal to me.”



Veterans Memorial Park is constructed through private donations and community support and serves as a reminder of the cost of freedom. Carved into its stone are the names of local heroes who lost their lives across generations of conflict, from the Revolutionary War to the present day.



Mohan reminded those in attendance of words from the Book of John: “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.” But as was emphasized throughout the ceremony, those we honor today didn’t only lay down their lives for friends – they gave their lives for all of us.



He also reflected on the more than 1.1 million Americans who have died in service since the nation’s founding. It’s a number that can never be reduced to statistics, but instead represents names, stories, families, and futures given up in defense of a greater cause.



The ceremony also marked an important milestone in the nation’s military history: the 250th anniversary of the Army. This moment was not used to speak of future readiness or formations, but rather to draw a line from the Army’s founding spirit of “This We’ll Defend” to the individuals whose names are etched into Huntsville’s memorial. The legacy of service, courage, and sacrifice lives on not just in history books, but in families, neighborhoods, and communities like this one.



As Taps echoed through the park at the ceremony’s conclusion, the people of Huntsville left Veterans Memorial Park carrying with them not only the weight of memory, but the continued duty to honor it in spirit.