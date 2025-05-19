Photo Essay: Infrastructure work at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors complete infrastructure work on the cantonment area May 13, 2025, at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors complete infrastructure work on the cantonment area May 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Annually, projects are lined up by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works to improve areas of the installation infrastructure that needs attention and maintenance. Most of that work usually takes place from late spring to early fall each year. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



