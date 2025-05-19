Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Infrastructure work at Fort McCoy

    Infrastructure work at Fort McCoy

    Contractors complete infrastructure work on the cantonment area May 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors complete infrastructure work on the cantonment area May 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Annually, projects are lined up by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works to improve areas of the installation infrastructure that needs attention and maintenance.

    Most of that work usually takes place from late spring to early fall each year.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 00:42
    Story ID: 498902
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 46
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

