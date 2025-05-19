Blue Ridge departs Wellington, New Zealand following port visit

Photo By Seaman Damian Cook | WELLINGTON, New Zealand (May 20, 2025) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Damian Cook | WELLINGTON, New Zealand (May 20, 2025) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class George Monroe, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet, restores a bike path during a community relations event as part of a scheduled port visit in Wellington, New Zealand, May 20, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook) see less | View Image Page

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff departed Wellington, New Zealand following a scheduled port visit, May 16-21, 2025.



This port visit marked the first time Blue Ridge has visited New Zealand and the third U.S. Navy ship to visit the country in the past 40 years. The previous two U.S. Navy ships to visit Wellington were USS Howard (DDG 83) in 2021 and USS Sampson (DDG 102) in 2016.



"We are excited that the Blue Ridge had the opportunity to visit Wellington for the very first time. This was a historic port visit for us,” said Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Blue Ridge. “We look forward to future opportunities to continue to strengthen our partnerships with New Zealand and our Pacific neighbors to preserve a free, open, secure and prosperous Pacific region."



While in Wellington, Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet Sailors took the opportunity to work alongside members of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and the local community by participating in tree conversation activities on Mount Victoria, bike trail restorations, and a beach cleanup event.



“I had a lot of fun working alongside the NZDF to make a difference in the community,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class Lawrence Cervetto. “After cleaning the beach, I enjoyed the local snacks and talking with members of the NZDF about the similarities and differences between our forces.”



NZDF members offered another opportunity to strengthen bonds between the services by hosting a friendly basketball tournament for Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet Sailors.



“I really enjoyed playing basketball with them,” said Culinary Specialist 1st Class Lugene Johnson. “Even though rugby is their main sport in New Zealand, it was nice to see the effort they put into playing the game with us. I truly had a great time.”



The Blue Ridge’s first port visit to Wellington offered Sailors and Marines the opportunity to strengthen relationships with partners and friends and served as a testament to the U.S.-New Zealand partnership and its vital role in fostering peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific region.



"We were so proud to welcome the USS Blue Ridge to Wellington,” said U.S. Embassy New Zealand Chargé d'affaires Mr. David Gehrenbeck. “Coming on the 100th anniversary of the visit of the USS Seattle and the Pacific Fleet to Wellington, it was a wonderful opportunity to reflect on our long history of close cooperation. Our leadership from the U.S. 7th Fleet had great conversations with their counterparts and local leaders, exploring ways to enhance our relationship even more. Plus, we had an amazing time! U.S. sailors explored Aotearoa New Zealand, participated in neighborhood cleanups and tree planting with the Department of Conservation, and even played a U.S. Navy vs. NZ Army basketball game. I was especially excited that the ship's Woodwind Quartet and Rock Band were able to treat local audiences to their performances. We are so grateful for the warm welcome extended by the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, and I look forward to the next visit!"



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



For more news from USS Blue Ridge, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lcc19/.

For more news from U.S. 7th Fleet, visit https://www.c7f.navy.mil/.