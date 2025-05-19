Surface Force Warships and USO Team Up to Boost Warfighter Resiliency

Photo By Seaman Cesar Licona | Cmdr. Raymond Miller IV, center left, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Cesar Licona | Cmdr. Raymond Miller IV, center left, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), and Mr. Christopher Plamp, Chief Operating Officer, United Service Organizations, cut a ribbon in the hangar bay in honor of the ship’s new USO unstaffed entertainment center, May 22, 2025. Bainbridge is a part of Carrier Strike Group 12, which provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders multi-domain power to deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and project global power. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cesar Licona) see less | View Image Page

Sailors aboard USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) celebrated a significant morale boost May 22 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new United Service Organizations-provided entertainment center, part of a growing initiative to enhance resiliency for deployed warfighters.



The unstaffed center—complete with lounge seating, entertainment systems, games, and snacks—offers Sailors a dedicated space to relax, reset, and reconnect while underway. It is one of five such centers being installed aboard destroyers assigned to the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group ahead of deployment, thanks to a partnership between the USO and Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic.



While the USO Initiative has previously established entertainment centers aboard aircraft carriers, this scaled-down version marks a significant step in extending that same quality-of-life support across the entire waterfront—reaching the heart of the Surface Force.



For Cmdr. Raymond Miller IV, Bainbridge’s commanding officer, the center is about far more than comfort.



“As part of the Surface Force, our mission is to be ready to fight and win at sea,” said Miller. “That kind of readiness doesn’t just come from systems and training—it comes from people. The space allows Sailors enrolled in online classes a place to access Wi-Fi and sharpen their minds the same way they use the gym to sharpen their bodies.”



While space aboard a destroyer is limited, Miller said the center’s value far outweighs its footprint.



“This might be one of the smallest spaces on the ship, but I can already tell you—it’s going to have one of the biggest impacts. Whether it’s laughter over a movie or just a few minutes of quiet, these moments recharge our team and help them come back sharper, stronger, and more mission-ready.”



The centers were funded through a generous donation from Marilyn Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Envision Capital Management, whose commitment to quality-of-life initiatives for Sailors helped bring the concept to life.



Cohen also raises service dogs for the disabled and regularly conducts pet therapy sessions at the VA Hospital, the VA Nursing Home, and the USO—further reflecting her deep and personal commitment to the well-being of those who serve.



Christopher Plamp, USO Chief Operating Officer and retired Air Force colonel, spoke about the organization’s goal to serve military members wherever they go—even at sea.

In addition to Bainbridge, other destroyers receiving the USO centers include USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), USS Mahan (DDG 72), and USS Mitscher (DDG 57).



“The Surface Force is a critical part of everything the Navy does, and this year we saw an opportunity to expand and build centers on these five DDGs,” said Christopher Plamp, USO Chief Operating Officer. “The USO exists solely to serve you—the men and women who wear the uniform. This initiative is a meaningful expansion for us, and we hope it makes a real difference for you during your tour of duty.”



The new centers are Sailor-led and self-operated using USO-provided kits that include movies, games, snacks, and supplies—turning a small onboard compartment into a morale hub for off-duty time.



To mark the occasion, the USO Mobile Canteen was staged on the pier to serve meals to Sailors and guests ahead of the ceremony—a reminder of the organization’s enduring commitment to uplifting America’s warfighters.



As the event concluded, Sailors streamed in and out of the new space—laughing, exploring, and taking a few moments to appreciate the rare luxury of calm in an environment built for combat.



“This isn’t a luxury,” Miller added. “This is a tool. Taking care of our people is how we stay combat-ready, and this space may offer a quiet moment—but it delivers long-term strength. It’s an investment in the warfighter, and in the mission.”



Since 1941, the USO has been the nation’s leading organization to serve the men and women in the U.S. military, and their families, throughout their time in uniform. Their mission is to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families.



Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring the capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of the United States national interests. More than 70 ships and 34 shore commands make up the SURFLANT force.