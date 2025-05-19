Leadership Fort Sill works to intertwine installation’s departments

By Angela Turner

Fort Sill Public Affairs



FORT SILL, Okla. (May 22, 2025) — Thirty-five members of Fort Sill’s civilian workforce graduated as Class 007 of the Leadership Fort Sill program May 14, 2025, marking a milestone in the installation’s ongoing effort to integrate and empower mid-level leaders across various departments.



Since its inception in 2018, Leadership Fort Sill has served as a dynamic platform for bridging organizational divides and fostering collaboration among Army civilians from across the installation. Designed for GS-11 through GS-13 employees, the eight-month course brings together professionals who might otherwise never interact, equipping them with leadership tools and cross-departmental understanding.



Dr. Kyle Smith, Dean of Academics for the Directorate of Training and Doctrine, emphasized the program’s origin and impact. “Mr. Gallagher envisioned this as a way to close the gap between disparate elements like the schools, training brigades, garrison staff and tenant units,” Smith said. “It’s been amazing to see these mid-level leaders begin solving problems from the ground up through new connections.”



The monthly sessions blend leadership instruction, organizational tours and problem-solving exercises. Graduates are encouraged to maintain their newly formed professional networks, enhancing interdepartmental cooperation long after the course concludes.



A core value of Leadership Fort Sill is mentorship. According to Smith, this component has evolved significantly. “It’s always been a priority, but now we’re seeing mentors and mentees form meaningful, lasting relationships. That kind of connection fosters real growth,” he said.



Lara Armstrong, a recent graduate of Class 007, described one session as particularly transformative. “The most impactful moment for me was hearing senior leaders share how their diverse paths led to leadership,” Armstrong said. “It underscored that effective leadership isn’t about a linear path—it’s about resilience, adaptability and collaboration.”



That message aligns with the program’s broader goals, which reflect the Army’s commitment to professional development within its Civilian Corps. With a total of 216 graduates since its launch, the program continues to gain momentum.



Participants in each class undertake a crisis management capstone project that simulates real-world challenges. Smith explained that such projects are designed to cultivate strategic thinking and teamwork. “They tackle complex problems collaboratively, and that experiential learning is what sticks,” he noted.



While the program runs on a modest budget, its influence is substantial. Julia Sibilla, deputy to the Garrison Commander, previously praised the program as “low budget, high energy, high passion,” encouraging participation from across the installation.



Leadership Fort Sill remains an example of grassroots leadership development that directly supports Fort Sill’s mission readiness and organizational health. As Class 007 graduates return to their daily duties, they do so equipped with a broadened perspective and a strengthened network of peers.



For information on future sessions or how to apply, Fort Sill employees can contact the Directorate of Human Resources or visit the installation’s leadership development portal.

