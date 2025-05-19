Henke Frocked to Brigadier General at Fort Sill Ceremony

Photo By Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson | U.S. Army Col. Glenn A. Henke, commandant of the Air Defense Artillery School and...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson | U.S. Army Col. Glenn A. Henke, commandant of the Air Defense Artillery School and deputy commanding officer of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, is frocked to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at the Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility at Fort Sill, Okla. May 21, 2025. The ceremony was officiated by Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison, commanding general of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command. (U.S. Army photo by Jao’Torey Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Col. Glenn A. Henke, commandant of the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School and deputy commanding officer of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill (USAFCoEFS), was officially frocked to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at the Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility at Fort Sill, Oklahoma May 21, 2025.

Surrounded by Soldiers, family members, and leaders from across the air defense community, Henke received his one-star insignia in recognition of his selection to general officer rank. His frocking comes as he continues to serve in a position traditionally held by a brigadier general—the commandant of the Air Defense Artillery School.

Frocking allows officers selected for promotion to wear the rank and assume responsibilities of their next grade before the official date of rank, often due to the requirements of a position.

Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison, commanding general of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, officiated the ceremony and commended Henke’s leadership and career of service.

“You’re transitioning from tactical to strategic leader when you put that star on,” Harrison said. “We are confident you are going to make the right decisions during what is a critical time in our Army.”

Henke has led the Air Defense Artillery School since July 2024, where he oversees doctrine development, institutional training, and education programs critical to the Army’s integrated air and missile defense mission. As deputy commanding officer of USAFCoEFS, he supports the Fires Center’s broader mission to prepare the force for large-scale combat operations.

His career includes multiple deployments, joint service, and command at battery, battalion, and brigade levels. Known for his strategic perspective and mentorship, Henke is regarded as a driving force in modernizing air defense capabilities.

During the ceremony, Henke expressed appreciation for those who helped shape his path, including past leaders, warrant officers, non-commissioned officers, and his wife, Katherine Anselmo-Henke.

“As someone who has received much from so many, I cannot take anything for granted,” Henke said. “As I prepared my comments for today — I thought about the people that have helped me along the way. Many have probably helped me in ways that I may never full know or appreciate, but I try to remember those times.”

The event concluded with the publication of the orders, the pinning of his new insignia, the presentation of the general officer belt and weapon, presentation of the General Officer Flag, the Oath of Office, and following all was a reception hosted by the Air Defense Artillery School.

Henke will continue serving as commandant and deputy commanding officer while fulfilling the responsibilities expected of a general officer in today’s evolving operational environment.