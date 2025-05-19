Defense Health Agency Collaborates with Surgery Experts to Improve Operating Room Efficiency

The Defense Health Agency is working with the perioperative community to improve operating room functionality in military hospitals and clinics. The goal is to simplify processes and create standard rules, to make surgeries smoother and improve patient care.



The effort aims to reduce delays, improve communication among surgical teams, and make ORs more efficient. Standardizing processes will also help every patient receive a high level of care, no matter where they’re treated in the Military Health System.



Project Goals



The OR Optimization Project focuses on:



• Reducing surgery delays

• Improving communication with surgical teams

• Standardizing care across the MHS



Solving Common Problems



The OR Optimization Project looks to improve several issues:



• Staff Readiness: Standard rules lead to more efficient medical teams who are better prepared to do their jobs.

• Cost Savings: Having the right number of staff in operating rooms saves money.

• Performance Metrics: Using the same measures for all operating rooms makes it easier to see how they are doing.



“The OR Optimization Project benefits everyone—lower costs for taxpayers, better readiness for the force, and better outcomes for patients,” said Dr. Matthew Mayfield, DHA’s Assistant Director Health Care Administration surgical lead.



Creating Standard Rules



The DHA and surgery experts are writing rules for scheduling surgeries, deciding how many staff members are needed, and measuring how well operating rooms perform.



These rules mix the best ideas from civilian hospitals with the special needs of military surgery, Mayfield said.



“The project uses civilian expertise along with military surgery knowledge to create strong, efficient processes across the Defense Health Agency,” he explained.



Training staff is also an important part of this effort. Teams will learn how to follow the new rules and use the tools provided to help them succeed.



Benefits for Patients and Providers



Patients will see fewer delays and cancellations as processes improve. For medical staff, the changes will mean clearer steps to follow, better teamwork, and less paperwork.



“Our teams are dedicated to making things better and providing safe and efficient surgical care,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Johnson, department head of the main operating room at Naval Medical Center San Diego.



What’s Next



The OR Optimization Project is rolling out in steps so facilities can adjust gradually. Feedback from staff and patients will help improve the processes.



“This teamwork is about building a better system for everyone,” said Johnson. “By working together, we’re laying the foundation for long-term success in surgical care.”



With these changes, the DHA and surgery experts are committed to improving care and keeping the military health care system ready.

Date Taken: 05.22.2025 Date Posted: 05.22.2025