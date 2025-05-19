The Army & Air Force Exchange Service: A Force Multiplier for Veterans and Military Spouses During Military Appreciation Month

Courtesy Photo | During National Military Appreciation Month, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During National Military Appreciation Month, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is reaffirming its 130-year commitment to those who serve by spotlighting its efforts to hire, retain and support Veterans and military spouses across the globe. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – During National Military Appreciation Month, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is reaffirming its 130-year commitment to those who serve by spotlighting its efforts to hire, retain and support Veterans and military spouses across the globe.



With nearly 65,000 Veterans and military spouses hired since 2013, the Exchange remains a vital force multiplier—offering meaningful careers that bring financial stability to military families and strengthen overall force readiness and retention.



“Veterans and military spouses are the heart of Team Exchange,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “They’ve walked in the boots of our shoppers. Their dedication, resilience and experience help the Exchange deliver unmatched service to military communities worldwide.”



Veterans make up 10% of the Exchange’s 25,000 associates. Veterans who join Team Exchange enjoy competitive pay, top benefits—including paid time off, medical insurance, flexible work schedules and the ability to count their military service time toward Exchange retirement eligibility.



“The Exchange is more than just a workplace—it’s a mission with heart,” said Marcia Rhodes Exchange Headquarters strategic marketing manager and Air Force Veteran. “For Veterans, it offers the opportunity to continue serving and stay connected to the military community. It is a place where your experience matters, your purpose is renewed and your contributions make a lasting impact.”



The Exchange is a leader in the nonappropriated fund community, developing proactive programs to recruit and retain military spouses. With locations nationwide and in more than 30 countries, the Exchange’s associate transfer program allows military spouses to advance professionally while retaining retirement benefits (when applicable) as they move from duty station to duty station with their service members.



The Exchange maintains a consistent presence at job fairs at military installations worldwide to connect the military community with career opportunities and partners with several organizations, including Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, Wounded Warrior Project, Private Public Partnership (P3) with the U.S. Army Reserve, Still Serving Veterans, Applied Development, LLC., Veterati and Veteran Job Mission.



The Exchange’s focus on hiring Veterans and military spouses has been key to the organization being recognized as a:



• No. 1 Military Friendly Spouse Employer and Top 10 Military Friendly Employer by G.I Jobs Magazine

• VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer by VETS Indexes

• Best for Vets Employer by Military Times

• Best of the Best by U.S. Veterans Magazine



Veterans, military spouses and others interested in exploring Exchange career opportunities can visit ApplyMyExchange.com for a list of job openings worldwide.



