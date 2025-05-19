Michael Perry’s 35-year journey: From crew chief to supporting Navy missile readiness

In a missile factory at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal, a historic Army post known for its role in missile development and space exploration, Michael Perry patrols the production floor. With trusted eyes and precise hands, he inspects every detail of the latest Standard Missile rounds, knowing lives may depend on components most will never see. For Perry, each missile carries a promise: when warfighters call, it will deliver without fail.



Perry’s calm presence and careful attention come from a lifetime of service spanning 35 years, first in uniform, now as a civilian technical representative for Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.



“I started my career straight out of high school, active-duty Air Force,” Perry said, reflecting on his beginnings.



Enlisting as an aircraft mechanic, Perry quickly learned the gravity of his responsibilities, maintaining F-4 Phantom jets at Eglin Air Force Base.



“Back then, you’re an 18-year-old responsible for multimillion-dollar aircraft and the lives of pilots. It’s something you never take lightly.”



After leaving active duty in 1989, Perry signed on with the Missouri Air National Guard, where he stayed in the crew chief role, this time working on F-15 Eagles. His team at Whiteman Air Force Base worked shoulder to shoulder with active-duty personnel to keep the B-2 bombers flying.



Perry’s career evolved steadily from turning wrenches on the flight line to leading enlisted personnel across a range of missions. Earlier in his career, he supported teams during operations like Provide Comfort, Northern Watch and Southern Watch. Those experiences shaped his belief that mission readiness depends on skilled teams and clear leadership. He later served as a group superintendent, guiding airmen through complex missions and mentoring the next generation.



Retiring as a chief master sergeant, Perry wasn’t ready to leave the mission behind.



“After wearing the uniform for three decades, I knew my next step had to support those still on the front lines,” Perry said.



His civilian transition led him through key roles at the Defense Contract Management Agency and Albers Aerospace, where Perry worked as a contractor supporting the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aerial refueling program. It was his first time working with a platform from the ground up.



“Everything was new, from the tooling to the systems. Watching it go from individual parts to a full-up aircraft was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had,” Perry said.



Perry found his current role as a tech rep for NAWCWD in Huntsville in 2023. He is directly embedded with industry partners at Raytheon’s Redstone Missile Integration Facility. The factory handles the final assembly of Standard Missiles, which the Navy relies on for both defensive and offensive operations.



Perry’s role supports a broader mission. As part of the tech rep team, he helps fulfill NAWCWD’s mandate to deliver reliable firepower that works exactly as intended when called upon in combat.



Perry tracks the assembly and testing of new Standard Missile rounds while also checking on missiles coming back from the fleet for recertification. His attention to detail helps ensure every missile meets the Navy’s standards before it’s sent to the warfighter, reinforcing NAWCWD’s focus on readiness and reliability.



NAWCWD’s presence in Huntsville places Navy expertise in direct contact with the Missile Defense Agency, the DoD’s missile program offices, and Raytheon’s engineering and quality assurance teams. It allows for rapid troubleshooting, daily collaboration and real-time decisions that keep programs on schedule and on budget.



“We are the Navy’s eyes and ears on the factory floor,” Perry said. “We help make sure what leaves here is going to perform exactly as expected.”



His colleague, supervisor Steven Hyche, emphasized Perry’s dedication.



“Mike doesn’t make a big deal about his experience, but 35 years of combined federal service says plenty,” said Hyche, supervisor of the Standard Missile tech rep group at NAWCWD. “You’d be hard-pressed to find someone more dedicated.”



Perry’s impact goes beyond technical oversight.



“The team here in Huntsville keeps everything moving,” Perry said. “Everyone brings something to the table, including engineering, oversight and coordination. We all keep each other sharp.”



He serves as a mentor, often sharing hard-won insights from his military past to improve today’s missile assembly processes.



“It’s great working with someone who is fully dedicated to the mission and to the warfighter,” said Brian Black, Standard Missile tech rep team member. “Mike is always looking for any way he can help, regardless of the task. I highly value his work ethic and the experience he brings to the team.”



He’s also quick to credit the team around him.



“Mike’s the guy who can say, ‘Here’s how that really goes together.’ He’s been there, done that, and it shows when things need to work in the real world,” said Travis Wilson, office manager.



When Perry first joined NAWCWD, missiles were new territory.



“I came from aviation, so missiles were a different ballgame at first,” Perry said. “But once I got a look at how they were built, I realized the hands-on part wasn’t too far off. Mechanics are mechanics.”



That mechanical instinct, sharpened by decades of experience, helped him get up to speed and make an impact where it mattered most.



Off duty, Perry enjoys restoring cars, smoking ribs on his 350-pound tank of a pellet smoker, and spending time outdoors with his wife and four children, including fishing local streams and lakes with his teenage son.



“He always out-fishes me,” Perry said, laughing. “Same bait, same spot, and he still catches more. I don’t know how he does it.”



Reflecting on his career, Perry remains characteristically humble. He cites the mentorship he received as critical to his success, particularly from his Air National Guard mentor, Ken Slabaugh, who guided Perry from junior mechanic to senior leader. Perry now tries to pay that forward.



“Find a mentor early, learn everything you can, then pass it on. That’s how we stay ready, how we remain lethal and how we win.”



Looking ahead, Perry remains focused on ensuring America’s sailors and Marines have the advanced weaponry needed to dominate any adversary. For him, readiness is a daily mission.



“When we send a missile to the fleet, I know it might be the difference between winning or losing a fight,” Perry said. “There’s no room for error. Our warfighters count on us.”



After 35 years, Perry’s story continues to embody NAWCWD’s promise: arming the fleet, maintaining readiness and securing victory, today, tomorrow and for generations to come.

