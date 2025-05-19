Oklahoma Guardsman receives Star of Valor for saving fellow Soldier

NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Matthew Klemann, was awarded the Oklahoma Star of Valor in a ceremony held at the Armed Forces Reserves Center in Norman, Oklahoma, May 18, 2025.
The Oklahoma Star of Valor, the state’s second highest military award, was presented to Klemann, the first sergeant for Echo Company, 700th Brigade Support Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, for his actions during a retirement ceremony on Sept. 18, 2021, when he rushed to help a Soldier who was choking.
“The second I saw it, training took over,” Klemann said. “I just knew I was the only person that saw it and someone had to react to it quickly.”
Klemann and another Soldier noticed their fellow service member in distress after he began choking and walked toward the restroom. Without hesitation, they followed him to the restroom to provide assistance.
Upon arrival, Klemann quickly assessed the situation and performed the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the obstruction from the Soldier’s throat.
Klemann emphasized the importance of committing fully to training, saying, “Your training can lead to helping somebody someday, so take it seriously.”
Kleeman’s sharp observation skills, decisive action, and courage in a critical moment were instrumental in the rescue and likely saved the Soldier’s life.
“When the time came, he was in the right place at the right time, and does something heroic,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Mancino, the adjutant general for Oklahoma. “I couldn't be more proud to stand here and present that to you–thank you for everything that you’ve done.”
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 11:22
|Story ID:
|498460
|Location:
|NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
