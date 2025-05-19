Army Dental Team Visits Local Schools to Promote Healthy Smiles

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Spc. Paul Gekonge, a dental specialist assigned to Smith Dental Clinic, Fort...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Spc. Paul Gekonge, a dental specialist assigned to Smith Dental Clinic, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, uses a giant toothbrush and false teeth at Eisenhower Elementary School May 15, to demonstrate how to brush to prevent tooth decay. Smith Dental Clinic staff visited three local elementary schools to talk about the importance of dental hygiene, as part of a community outreach event to promote good health. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- Team members from Smith Dental Clinic visited three local elementary schools this week to talk about the importance of dental hygiene, as part of a community outreach event to promote good health.



“We try to come out on a regular basis to talk to kids, particularly from military families in our local community, about dental health. If kids start brushing and taking care of their teeth at a young age they will have fewer dental problems in adulthood,” said Cpt. Kyle Wilson, Smith Dental Clinic officer in charge. Fewer dental problems grow healthier military families, according to Wilson.



Wilson’s presentation included an interactive children’s story about a lion that didn’t take care of its teeth. As the students followed along with the story, they copied the technique demonstrated by Wilson to teach the lion how to brush and floss, which brought smiles and laughs all around.



“We love spending time with the kids and getting their energy and excitement up about teeth and how to take care of them,” Wilson said.



Using oversized toothbrush and a giant model of a mouth, Dental Specialist Spc. Paul Gekonge demonstrated techniques in a fun and interactive way.



“Healthy teeth are part of a healthy body, and good habits start early!” said Gekonge.



The team provided information kits for children to take home to parents, highlighting key dental care tips:



• Brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste—especially before bed.

• Floss once a day, even for young kids (parents should help until age 8–10).

• Limit sugary snacks and drinks, which can lead to cavities.

• Visit the dentist every six months for cleanings and exams.

• Watch for signs of tooth grinding or jaw pain, which can affect developing teeth.



Wilson said that baby teeth matter, since they hold space for adult teeth and help with speech and chewing. Regular dental check-ups should begin early.



“The American Dental Association typically recommends parents take their children to the dentist as soon as their teeth appear,” said Wilson.



While Smith Dental Clinic only treats service members, military families may enroll in the TRICARE Dental Program and receive dental care from a local dentist off post.



The TRICARE Dental Program is a voluntary dental plan. Sponsors can enroll eligible family members through the Beneficiary Web Enrollment website. Learn more at https://www.tricare.mil/CoveredServices/Dental/TDP



Dental plans for retirees and survivors are available through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program, offered by the Office of Personnel Management. To learn more visit https://www.tricare.mil/CoveredServices/Dental/RetireeSurvivorBenefit