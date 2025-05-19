Ambassador Robert Scott Joins Obangame Express 2025 in Cabo Verde

U.S. Ambassador Robert Scott, Deputy to the Commander for Civil-Military Engagement, U.S. Africa Command, visited Praia, Cabo Verde, in support of Obangame Express 2025, U.S. Naval Forces Africa’s premier West Africa maritime security exercise, May 13-16, 2025.



Scott engaged with multinational partners, observing training events and operational coordination efforts that support regional maritime security and interoperability.



During his visit, he met with Cabo Verde’s Chief of Defense, Admiral Antonio Monteiro, to reaffirm the strong defense partnership between the United States and Cabo Verde. The two leaders discussed opportunities for expanded collaboration on maritime security and regional stability.



“I commend all 30 countries for their participation and congratulate them on completing a successful Obangame Express 2025,” said Scott. “Your collaboration and shared commitment to maritime security are a testament to what we can achieve together.”



Scott conducted four press engagements with local and international media outlets, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation and showcasing the collective efforts of all 30 participating nations.



During his time there, he toured key Obangame Express training sites and received a comprehensive briefing during a visit to Cabo Verde’s Maritime Operations Center, where he observed coordination efforts in real-time.



“The United States deeply values our enduring partnership with Cabo Verde,” said Scott. “Our cooperation in this exercise reflects our mutual commitment to security, prosperity, and rule of law in the Atlantic maritime domain.”



Obangame Express 2025 enhanced regional interoperability and collaboration to combat illicit activities at sea, such as piracy, drug trafficking, and illegal fishing. The exercise supports the Yaoundé Code of Conduct and reinforces shared security goals across West and Central Africa.



During the closing ceremony, Scott congratulated Cabo Verde military and U.S. Naval Forces Africa on the outstanding execution of Obangame Express 2025 and their continued leadership in strengthening maritime partnerships across the region.



Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.



U.S. Africa Command, one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands with an area of responsibility covering 53 African states, more than 800 ethnic groups, over 1,000 languages, vast natural resources, a land mass that is three-and-a-half times the size of the U.S., and nearly 19,000 miles of coastland. Working alongside its partners, AFRICOM counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces and responds to crises.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2025 Date Posted: 05.20.2025 08:54 Story ID: 498427