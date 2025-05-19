165th Military Police Battalion change of command

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The 165th Military Police (MP) Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB) held a change of command ceremony here May 17, 2025 as Lt. Col. Trisha Campbell relinquished command to Maj. Matthew Gordon.



Col. Adam Grove, commander of the 55th MEB, presided over the ceremony, which marked the conclusion of Campbell’s nearly four-year tenure leading the battalion.



“Matt and Trish—I wish you the best of luck in your next steps,” Grove said. “Matt—I know you and your team are up for the challenge.”



Campbell enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 2000 and commissioned as an MP officer in 2004. Over her 24-year career, she has deployed in support of both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Spartan Shield.



“As I stand here for the final time as the commander of this formation, I am filled with gratitude—for the opportunity to lead, for the experiences we've shared, and for the extraordinary people I've had the privilege to serve alongside,” said Campbell during her remarks.



Since assuming command of the 165th MP Battalion in October 2021, Campbell led the unit through several key missions. Under her leadership, the battalion mobilized the 1069th and 28th Military Police Companies to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for detention operations. The 28th MP Company also participated in a Special Forces collective training exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas in October 2022. The 165th MP Battalion provided security and operational support to the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. in January.



Campbell goes on to serve as liaison officer for the 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard. She resides in Newport, Pennsylvania with her husband, retired Lt. Col. Michael Adams.



“Major Gordon, you are the right leader for this battalion,” said Campbell. “I know you will lead with purpose, compassion, and excellence.”



Gordon, who commissioned in 2003, brings extensive operational experience to the role, having deployed three times to Iraq and once to Qatar. He joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 2016, commanding the 1069th MP Company until 2019. He now makes his return to the Battalion as its commander.



“I am thankful for the opportunity to build on the legacy of the 165th Military Police Battalion,” Gordon said as he addressed his new formation. “I am excited for the future of our organization and the chance to rejoin the team. I look forward to serving you, and serving with you.”



Gordon then thanked Campbell for her nearly four years of service as commander of the Battalion, noting that she’s left an indelible mark on the unit’s history.



Gordon lives in Laurel, Maryland, with his children Olivia, Alexander, and Kyle.



The 165th Military Police Battalion remains a vital asset to the 55th MEB, charged with providing mission command of military police units in support of domestic operations and overseas contingencies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2025 Date Posted: 05.19.2025 14:56 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US