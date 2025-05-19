Army Reserve leader draws parallels between arts, armed forces

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Lt. Col. Dannielle Carroll-Wakem, chief of operations for the Army Reserve’s 99th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Lt. Col. Dannielle Carroll-Wakem, chief of operations for the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, speaks at the Salute to Ocean County event May 15 at Ocean County College in Toms River, New Jersey. The Salute to Ocean County event is an annual program of honors and awards for Ocean County artists, preservationists and cultural & heritage organizations presented by the Ocean County Cultural and Heritage Commission in conjunction with Ocean County College. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – The U.S. Army Reserve helped celebrate the arts May 15 during the Salute to Ocean County event held here at Ocean County College.



“As a field-grade officer in the Army – and someone with a bachelor’s degree in studio art – I stand before you as living proof that the arts and the military are not worlds apart,” said Lt. Col. Dannielle Carroll-Wakem, chief of operations for the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division.



“Before I ever put on a uniform, I sang in choirs, starred in college theater productions, and had my ceramic vessels added to my college’s permanent art collection,” she added.



The Salute to Ocean County event is an annual program of honors and awards for Ocean County artists, historians, preservationists, educators, government leaders, and cultural & heritage organizations presented by the Ocean County Cultural & Heritage Commission in conjunction with Ocean County College.



“Many of the creative disciplines being recognized tonight – musicians, vocalists, videographers, journalists, and historical preservationists – have direct counterparts in military service,” Carroll-Wakem noted, alluding to the Army bands, public affairs detachments, and history detachments that are part of the 99th RD and other Army units across the nation.



“The Army employs talented artists and communicators whose work tells our story, documents our history, and uplifts the spirit of those who serve,” she added.



Carroll-Wakem highlighted the link between the arts and a person’s ability to think critically and creatively, solve problems, express vision, and bring form to abstract ideas – all skills vital to soldiering.



“In the Army, especially in high-stakes and ever-changing environments, we rely on Soldiers and leaders who can think outside the box, adapt quickly, and respond with imagination and clarity,” she explained. “That’s what artists do every single day – they improvise, they problem-solve, and they create something new out of nothing.



“We need more of that thinking everywhere – from concert halls, to classrooms, to military command posts,” she added.



During the event, it was noted that Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, where the 99th RD is headquartered, is a key part of Ocean County and central New Jersey, serving as the state’s second-largest employer as well as providing a platform for global military operations.



“I believe that my service in the Army supports the arts every day bey helping to deter our nation’s adversaries and by helping to preserve the freedom and security that allows artists, musicians, photographers, and historians like all of you to do what you do so brilliantly,” Carroll-Wakem said.