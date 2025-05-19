U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntsville Center awards contract for Anniston Army Depot efficiency upgrades

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army is modernizing operations at Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) to improve efficiency and reliability across the facility. This effort is being executed through a Utility Energy Service Contract (UESC), which allows the Army to implement critical upgrades at no upfront cost to the Army or taxpayers. Instead, the $233 million project is funded through future energy savings, ensuring improved performance without any additional cost to the American taxpayer.



The project optimizes labor and material resource efficiency, enhances capacity for rapid response, elevates safety standards, and bolsters process redundancies. By leveraging third-party investments, ANAD can address critical infrastructure updates within existing budget constraints.



“Leveraging our utility partners to reinvigorate our industrial base infrastructure is a revolutionary step to ensure our Soldiers have the firepower needed to dominate our enemies. The Army is excited about this creative solution and look forward to similar agreements in the future.” said Mr. David Fitzgerald, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of the Army.

“This UESC represents a win-win scenario for the Army and the American taxpayer," said Dr. Jeff Waksman, Acting, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment. "We are revolutionizing our procurement processes to equip our force with modernized critical infrastructure at Anniston Army Depot and support the local economy – all at no upfront cost to the government."



The ANAD is a U.S. Army maintenance center and munitions storage site occupying more than 25 square miles of land in northeast Alabama. With 3.5 million square feet of maintenance and production buildings; 419,029 square feet of administrative buildings; and 6.8 million square feet of storage buildings, ANAD is a major economic engine for the region with a more than $1 billion impact.



As one of only 23 critical Organic Industrial Base (OIB) facilities, ANAD plays a vital role in equipping and sustaining America's warfighters. ANAD is the designated Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence (CITE) for tracked and wheeled ground combat vehicles (minus Bradley), towed and self-propelled artillery, assault bridging systems, individual and crew served small caliber weapons and locomotives, rail equipment and non-tactical generators.



ANAD employees repair and maintain vehicle systems such as the M1 Abrams tank, M88 Recovery Vehicle, Stryker, M113, M9 Ace Combat Earthmover and the Assault Breacher Vehicle, where major components of each vehicle are also overhauled and returned to stock.

