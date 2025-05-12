Watch to hear LTG Mark Simerly, DLA Director; Mr. Brad Bunn, DLA Vice Director; and CCM Alvin Dyer, DLA Senior Enlisted Leader, discuss how DLA is actively shaping its future and engaging with constant change while also maintaining mission focus and core values. They also congratulate several DLA team members on recent awards and answer questions submitted by the workforce.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2025 Date Posted: 05.16.2025 14:52 Story ID: 498208 Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Director's Global Town Hall - May 14, 2025, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.