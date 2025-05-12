Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Shows Up ‘Big’ For Armed Forces Day at WWII Museum

    NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Story by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    NEW ORLEANS— The U.S. Army represents its past, present and future at the National World War II Museum during the 2025 Armed Forces Day celebration, May 17.

    Onsite, the WWII Museum hosts a commemoration ceremony recognizing past and present servicemembers of all six (6) branches of the U.S. military at the US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center from 11 to 12 p.m.

    The New Orleans Recruiting Company represents its ‘present’ with the attendance of local uniformed, active-duty Army Recruiters who support the greater metropolitan area.

    “Current active-duty Soldiers will attend the ceremony, but we also decided to showcase the Army’s future and invited four Future Soldiers who will soon depart for Basic Combat Training ,” Capt. Marta Grivins, New Orleans Recruiting Company Commander, said.

    Following the ceremony, Staff Sgt. Kasey Araya, Sgt. Chanse Raymond and Spc. Jessica Esposito from the 705th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company join other military personnel Veterans, and families while they demonstrate advanced robotic systems and other equipment used in actual operations.

    “Our robotic systems are a good way to align with the Nation’s push to focus youth on STEM disciplines,” Araya said. “Using leading-edge technology like advanced robotic systems, we want to help them understand how what they are learning in the classroom can be used in real-life.”

    Tentatively, the EOD team and local Army Recruiters feature the technology listed below:

    U.S. Army Technology and Equipment on Exhibit
    Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS II)
    Teledyne FLIR Black Hornet Nano Drone System
    Common Robotic System (CRS-I) EOD Robotic Platform
    EOD Generation 8 Bomb Suit
    EOD Generation 9 Bomb Suit Helmet
    MK 2 .50 Cal Dearmer
    Inert Ordnance for Display

    For more information to coordinate an interview with Soldiers on-site of the event contact matthew.c.gimenez.mil@army.mil at (717)-304-6143 or reach out directly to our office with the information above.
    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 11:58
    Story ID: 498190
    Location: NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Shows Up ‘Big’ For Armed Forces Day at WWII Museum, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    new orleans
    robotics
    Armed Forces day
    STEM
    Army
    recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download