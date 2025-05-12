Army Shows Up ‘Big’ For Armed Forces Day at WWII Museum

NEW ORLEANS— The U.S. Army represents its past, present and future at the National World War II Museum during the 2025 Armed Forces Day celebration, May 17.



Onsite, the WWII Museum hosts a commemoration ceremony recognizing past and present servicemembers of all six (6) branches of the U.S. military at the US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center from 11 to 12 p.m.



The New Orleans Recruiting Company represents its ‘present’ with the attendance of local uniformed, active-duty Army Recruiters who support the greater metropolitan area.



“Current active-duty Soldiers will attend the ceremony, but we also decided to showcase the Army’s future and invited four Future Soldiers who will soon depart for Basic Combat Training ,” Capt. Marta Grivins, New Orleans Recruiting Company Commander, said.



Following the ceremony, Staff Sgt. Kasey Araya, Sgt. Chanse Raymond and Spc. Jessica Esposito from the 705th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company join other military personnel Veterans, and families while they demonstrate advanced robotic systems and other equipment used in actual operations.



“Our robotic systems are a good way to align with the Nation’s push to focus youth on STEM disciplines,” Araya said. “Using leading-edge technology like advanced robotic systems, we want to help them understand how what they are learning in the classroom can be used in real-life.”



Tentatively, the EOD team and local Army Recruiters feature the technology listed below:



U.S. Army Technology and Equipment on Exhibit

Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS II)

Teledyne FLIR Black Hornet Nano Drone System

Common Robotic System (CRS-I) EOD Robotic Platform

EOD Generation 8 Bomb Suit

EOD Generation 9 Bomb Suit Helmet

MK 2 .50 Cal Dearmer

Inert Ordnance for Display



For more information to coordinate an interview with Soldiers on-site of the event contact matthew.c.gimenez.mil@army.mil at (717)-304-6143 or reach out directly to our office with the information above.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2025 Date Posted: 05.16.2025 11:58 Story ID: 498190 Location: NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Shows Up ‘Big’ For Armed Forces Day at WWII Museum, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.