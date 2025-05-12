USARPAC Commander meets with the Commander of the New Zealand Army

Photo By Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra | U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (left), Commanding General of USARPAC, and Maj. Gen. Rose...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra | U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (left), Commanding General of USARPAC, and Maj. Gen. Rose King (Right), chief of army of New Zealand, participate in a gift exchange during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2025. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU – U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), met with Maj. Gen. Rose King, chief of Army of New Zealand, during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2025.



The leaders discussed how USARPAC supports the New Zealand Army’s ability to provide highly trained soldiers with niche capabilities, fostering greater security cooperation in the region. The leaders discussed how the New Zealand Army will align its organizational and operational concepts, doctrine, and equipment with those of its treaty ally, Australia, to ensure the efficient employment of forces.



The Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for discussions on land power in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen chiefs of armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness.