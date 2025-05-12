Weighted Words Walk promotes mental health awareness at Camp Humphreys

Photo By Patrick Bray | Participants in the “Weighted Words Walk,” make their way to Building 501, the...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Bray | Participants in the “Weighted Words Walk,” make their way to Building 501, the Humphreys Hub, May 15, 2025. The walk invited Camp Humphreys community members to physically carry written words or phrases that represented personal burdens and then drop the “weighted words” into a bin as an act of symbolic release. The event was organized by the Suicide Prevention Program at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys as part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Imagine the feeling of releasing a heavy burden – the lightness, the renewed energy, the freedom. That was the vision behind the Weighted Words Walk, hosted by the suicide prevention program at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, May 15, as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.



Held from 6:30 to 8 a.m., the walk invited community members to physically carry written words or phrases that represented personal burdens – challenges, anxieties, or emotional weight – and symbolically release them at the end of the route.



Participants chose their own starting points, walking individually or in small groups to the designated gathering area at Building 501, the Humphreys Hub. There, they were met by USAG Humphreys’ Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia and various community services.



“No one should suffer in silence. If you’re struggling, say something. That’s not quitting – it’s fighting,” said Garcia to the participants as they gathered at the Hub. “Talk to a teammate, take a break, get help. If you see a Soldier struggling, don’t wait. Ask how they’re doing, and most importantly, listen.”



At the walk’s end, participants dropped their “weighted words” into a bin as an act of symbolic release. Waiting for them inside the Hub were resource tables hosted by the Army Substance Abuse Program, Army Community Service, the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program, the Army Wellness Center, Military Family Life Counseling, and the Transition Assistance Program.



Organizers of the Weighted Words Walk aimed to reduce the stigma around mental health care by combining physical activity, open conversation, and access to resources.



“We hope this walk helps normalize the act of seeking support, and most importantly, we hope it reminds everyone that they are not alone,” said Kimberly Smith, suicide prevention program coordinator and lead organizer for the event.



Smith added that the Weighted Words Walk underscored a broader mission to build a culture of mental wellness at Camp Humphreys, where open dialogue and connection are part of everyday life.



May is Mental Health Awareness Month and USAG Humphreys fosters a culture where seeking mental healthcare is both accepted and supported. USAG Humphreys encourages service members, civilians and family members who may be struggling with their mental health to seek help.



