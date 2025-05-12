Ellsworth bombers underscore as strategic assets following the completion of BTF 25-1

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. --

Long-range B-1B Lancers, assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, landed at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 7, 2025, following the completion of Bomber Task Force 25-1 from Andersen AFB, Guam.



The 34th EBS deployed with four B-1B Lancers, aircrew, maintenance, and operations support personnel from Ellsworth AFB, S.D., during BTF 25-1, the deployment showcased strategic U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific through local objectives, multinational events such as Aero India 2025, and hot pit refueling operations out of Misawa Air Base, Japan.



The BTF missions support geographic combatant command objectives while operating with various aircraft and units in the Indo-Pacific region, remaining ready and postured to respond in support of other global operations.



Air Force Global Strike Command has supported the highest bomber activity in Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and the Middle East to execute National and Combatant Command objectives last year.



Ellsworth’s bombers demonstrated interoperability as an Air Force Global Strike Command asset, while bolstering the collective ability to train with allies and partners in joint and coalition exercises. Ellsworth has performed a critical role in setting MAJCOM benchmarks by beating a 20-year record through its mission executions, to include both combat missions and BTF objectives.



“Building aircrew proficiency is our top priority here because we have a duty to provide ready and effective combat air power when called upon to do so,” said Lt. Col. Robert Wasil, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander. “Deploying to the Indo-Pacific region is an opportunity for me, as a commander, to assess our skill sets, adapt tactics, and learn new procedures through collaboration with joint, Allied, and partner forces. BTF 25-1 allowed us to achieve dynamic training objectives while supporting the region. This iteration especially, allowed us to work closely with India and Japan, affording us an opportunity to strengthen our partnerships.”



“None of this would have been possible without the high-caliber professionals that deployed to support this BTF. I am proud of our World-Famous Thunderbird team and the professionalism they have displayed over the course of this deployment,” added Wasil.



The 34th EBS conducted 37 flying sorties, flew close to 400 hours alongside 7 partner nations including Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Philippines to conduct bi and trilateral training in the region during the length of the deployment.



Priorities of BTF 25-1 included B-1B Lancers forward deployed to two locations: India and Japan.



The first forward deployment saw the 34th EBS conducting four flyovers over Aero India 2025, a biennial air and trade show at Yelahanka Air Force Station, in Bengaluru, India. The U.S. participation in this year’s exhibition aimed to strengthen its partnership with India while furthering military-to-military relationships and cooperation.



The bomb squadron deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan, during the second forward deployment to conduct hot pit refueling operations aimed at enhancing U.S. Air Force operational readiness, meet alliance obligations while presenting credible deterrence, and build upon shared capabilities and interoperability with Japanese defense forces.



“The 34th EBS proved its ability to seamlessly adapt to complex environments while integrating with sister services, Allies, and partners,” said Col. Derek Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “In order to meet peace through strength objectives, the Bomber Task Force had to accomplish ambitious and taxing tasks. Witnessing their accomplishments is a testament of the professionalism of all Ellsworth Airmen. As we normalize home station operations out of Grand Forks during 2025, we will continue to adapt to environmental changes to continue accomplishing the mission. We do this anytime, anywhere.”



The “World-Famous” 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron last deployed to Andersen AFB in 2023, and Ellsworth operations are slated to continue out of Grand Forks AFB during Ellsworth’s runway reconstruction to accommodate the arrival of the B-21 Raider.



Indo-Pacific bomber missions are a critical aspect of maintaining an international effort with partners and allies to keep a free and open region, and demonstrates alignment with "peace through strength" focus of the U.S. military efforts in 2025.

