Fort Bragg DFMWR Named Finalist for Prestigious National Gold Medal Award

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - Fort Bragg's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has been named a finalist for the 2025 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. This prestigious award, presented by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association, recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding planning, resource management, and innovative approaches to serving their communities.



“This is the first time that Fort Bragg DFMWR has applied for this award,” said DFMWR Director, Jennifer Hodges. “We are extremely proud of the entire team for being recognized for this highly competitive and esteemed award.”



DFMWR plays a critical role in supporting Soldiers and their Families through various recreational programs, community events, and essential services. The Gold Medal Award recognizes organizations that go above and beyond in their commitment to providing top-tier park and recreation management.



Fort Bragg DFMWR was selected as a finalist because of its exceptional programs, collaboration, and strong community impact. Chief of Community Recreation, Michael Desmone, expressed the significance of this recognition.



"Being named a finalist exuded a sense of pride, excitement, and validation of the efforts put forth by the DFMWR Team and in collaboration with the Garrison’s other Directorates and partners,” added Desmone.



The selection process involves reviewing applications from organizations across the country. Fort Bragg DFMWR stood out for its unique military culture, strategic resource management, and dedication to the community. One key aspect that impressed the judges was its ability to balance military training with environmental stewardship while continuing to provide high-quality recreation opportunities.



As a finalist, Fort Bragg DFMWR must now submit a five-minute video showcasing its programs, services, and facilities. The video will highlight the impact DFMWR has on the military community.



Desmone shared excitement about this project, saying, "The DFMWR Marketing Department has totally embraced the challenge of creating the video which will capture the essence of Fort Bragg."



This video submission will play a role in determining the Grand Plaque Award winner in the Armed Forces category. The deadline for submitting the video is May 23, 2025, by 11:00 PM PDT.



DFMWR plans to celebrate this milestone with the community, recognizing the hard work and dedication of its staff. The team’s collaboration across multiple departments, including Child and Youth Services, Outdoor Recreation, Army Community Services and Operations, was essential in achieving this honor.



"The entire process shed an enhanced magnitude of the complexities of Fort Bragg,” Desmone reflected. “Preparing the application was a team effort within and outside of DFMWR. We will continue striving for excellence and strengthening our community."



The official award presentation will take place at the 2025 National Gold Medal Award Program Gala Reception on September 15, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. If Fort Bragg wins the Grand Plaque, the award will also be re-presented in the local community to celebrate the achievement.



Fort Bragg DFMWR's selection as a finalist reinforces its reputation as a leader in military recreation management, proving its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for soldiers and families. The community eagerly awaits the results and is proud to support DFMWR in this prestigious journey.



For more updates on Fort Bragg DFMWR and its programs, visit https://bragg.armymwr.com/.