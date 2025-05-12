Moody AFB Hosts Inaugural Showcase with Lanier County School District

LAKELAND, Ga.—Service members connected with and inspired students from Lanier County School District during an inaugural showcase at Lakeland, Georgia, May 8, 2025.



This outreach initiative provided Moody AFB with an opportunity to highlight its mission and capabilities while strengthening ties with the local community.



After joining Lanier County’s mentorship program last fall, Staff Sergeant Melissa Starbird, 23rd Security Forces Squadron unit training manager, was inspired to launch a student outreach effort that brought military service members to the students.



“Starbird had the idea, and I knew we could take this idea and run with it,” said Master Sgt. Byron Weston, 23rd Force Support Squadron readiness noncommissioned officer in charge. “I knew this event would be a good opportunity. It is much easier for us to bring our resources and personnel to local schools. It is also a great way for the entire base to give back. This whole outreach effort is about showing what we have to offer. We want to inspire our youth and the people as well who are following in our footsteps.”



With Starbird’s idea in hand and strong support from the Lanier County School District and the Military & Family Readiness Center (MFRC), Moody AFB quickly set the plan in motion. The event became a collaborative effort, showcasing the base’s commitment to community engagement and youth inspiration. Featuring dynamic, hands-on displays from the fire department, Base Defense Group, maintenance crews, the MFRC, the school liaison officer, a military working dog team and more units, the showcase provided students with a firsthand look at the wide range of careers and capabilities that support the base’s mission. This outreach served not just to inform, but to connect, sparking interest and pride among students and their families.



“This showcase opens the students’ eyes to so many job opportunities that the military has,” said Gene Culpepper, Lanier County School District superintendent. “This showcase gives them the opportunity to get them a kick start into a good career.”



Building on that idea, Weston emphasized how outreach efforts like this strengthen the connection between the base and the community, especially for students who may see themselves in the roles on display.



“It gives back on a larger scale-we fly over in that area, and you have families and kids always looking up like, ‘oh, maybe that could be me one day’,” Weston said. “It’s a way for us to give back and show that we care about the local community. This is what we have to offer, and maybe we can inspire your kids in some shape or fashion. That’s what we are here for.”



That sense of possibility was echoed by others involved in the outreach effort.



“It brings a lot of visibility, and it shows that the base is coming to the schools and participating,” Culpepper said. “This showcase has great potential to open doors for students that they may not realize they had. Who knows what conversation or what piece of equipment is going to ignite the spark.”



The ultimate goal of the showcase was to bridge the gap and create a lasting connection between Moody and the local community. As Weston explained, these efforts go beyond just a single event-they foster lasting relationships with the people the base serves.



“I want them to get a sense that, you know there’s a base right down the street that genuinely cares about the well-being of this local community,” Weston said. “I also want them to open their eyes and think a little bigger. There are just so many kids in this area who just do not know. When I used to substitute teach there, it was eye-opening, their eyes would light up with so much passion when they recognized me or realized I am in the military. I think we do ourselves a disservice when we don’t reach back out and build that connection with them. So, I am really hoping to bridge that gap, bring things a little closer. That’s the ultimate goal that I want to transpire from this particular event.”



Weston further explained that the base is made up of dedicated individuals who are committed to driving the success of Moody and showcasing what the base has to offer. Following the success of the showcase, the goal is to continue expanding this initiative, bringing the event to other counties and providing more opportunities for students to visit the base and get a firsthand look at the operations and opportunities available. This effort reflects a shared mission to build connection and opportunity.



“I don’t know that I have thought about one main takeaway, but really, we are all in this together,” Culpepper said. “We are a community made up of so many different facets-businesses, families, churches, civic organizations, and, of course, Moody Air Force Base, but we all share the same space and we are all connected. I hope these students today walk away knowing there is a military base so close by, which is dedicated to protecting our freedom.”



The first showcase for MAFB gave Lanier County students a valuable glimpse into military operations and future career paths. It strengthened ties between the base and the local community, laying the groundwork for continued collaboration and a lasting connection with the next generation.

