CECOS Turns 80: A Continuing Legacy of Civil Engineer Corps Excellence Celebrated at Port Hueneme

The Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) marked its 80th anniversary with a two-day celebration on May 8-9 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California. The event, a testament to eight decades of training and developing the U.S. Navy's Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) officers, combined the pomp and circumstance of a graduation ceremony with the camaraderie and reflection befitting such a significant milestone.



Rear Admiral Jeffrey Kilian, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific/Director, Fleet Civil Engineer, U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as the guest speaker for the event. “If you take anything away from today’s speech, Remember the three P’s. Preparation, Presence, and Passion. You don’t need to be perfect to be passionate,” he stated.



The festivities centered around the graduation of CECOS Basic Class #278, welcoming the newest cohort of CEC officers into the ranks. These newly minted officers, having completed a rigorous 15-week course, are now equipped to lead Seabee units in construction projects and disaster relief efforts around the globe. Their graduation served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing legacy of CECOS in shaping the future of the Navy's construction force.



Fifty-nine Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) junior officers graduated from the CEC Basic Qualification Course with nine students recognized for displaying outstanding character and competence during the challenging course.

• Ensign Colter Tucker, honor graduate

• Lieutenant Junior Grade Kira Keyes, distinguished graduate

• Lieutenant Junior Grade Tak Sohn, distinguished graduate

• Ensign Rachel Williams, distinguished graduate

• Ensign Jonathan Hargraves, distinguished graduate

• Ensign Samraat Singh, distinguished graduate

• Ensign James Kramer, distinguished graduate

• Ensign Joshua Harris, distinguished graduate

• Ensign Duncan Belfour, distinguished graduate



Ensign Kaileen Myers was the recipient of the Commodore Hunt Commemorative Espirit de Corps Award. The award is presented in recognition of the student of each basic class who personifies the spirit of camaraderie and teamwork, demonstrates an infectious and unwavering positive attitude, and distinguishes them self through personal energy in support of their class and shipmates.



Adding to the historical significance of the occasion, five former commanding officers of CECOS were in attendance. Their presence underscored the continuity of leadership and the enduring commitment to excellence that has defined CECOS throughout its history. These leaders, representing different eras of the school's evolution, offered a living testament to the impact CECOS has had on the CEC and the Navy as a whole.



The anniversary celebration included several symbolic events. A ceremonial cake cutting, a time-honored tradition, marked the passage of 80 years of dedicated service. Further commemorating the occasion, a Seabee statue presentation added a permanent touch to the schoolhouse, symbolizing the enduring spirit and contributions of the CEC. A reception followed, providing an opportunity for attendees – including current staff, alumni, families, and distinguished guests – to connect, reminisce, and celebrate the rich history of CECOS.



For 80 years, CECOS has played a vital role in preparing CEC officers for the unique challenges they face. From constructing critical infrastructure on remote bases to providing humanitarian aid in disaster-stricken regions, CEC officers are essential to the Navy's mission. The 80th anniversary celebration not only honored the past but also looked forward to the future, reaffirming CECOS's commitment to developing the next generation of Seabee leaders who will continue to build, lead, and serve.



A small community of only 1,300 officers, CEC officers are found all over the world in highly technical positions supervising skilled personnel while working on construction projects, infrastructure repairs and maintenance, facility support contracts, real estate management, natural resource management, environmental planning and management, expeditionary construction and many other infrastructure management areas.

CECOS, located at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, provides Seabees, civil engineer corps officers, facility engineers and environmental professionals with the necessary skills, knowledge and education to enhance lifelong learning and to provide quality support to the fleet.

For more information about CECOS, visit www.netc.navy.mil/CECOS/

