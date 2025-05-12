Commissary patrons can buy eggs at prices lower than those in commercial retailers

Courtesy Photo | You can get fresh eggs at a significant savings by shopping at your commissary....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | You can get fresh eggs at a significant savings by shopping at your commissary. Through DeCA’s Known Value Item program, you will see guaranteed savings on popular products such as eggs, which are overall at an average of 24.2% lower in price compared to commercial retailers outside the gate. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

NOTE: This is the first in a series of articles highlighting featured products available at your local commissary. To see a DeCA video related to this release, click here: https://vimeo.com/1081522541/a0a8cea445?ts=0.





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Which came first, the chicken or the egg? This question has been debated throughout time. However, one thing for sure: You can get fresh eggs (https://shop.commissaries.com/shop/dairy/eggs_egg_substitutes/d/22330014) at a significant savings by shopping at your commissary.



Through DeCA’s Known Value Item program, you will see guaranteed savings on popular products such as eggs, which are overall at an average of 24.2% lower in price compared to commercial retailers outside the gate.



Besides a better price in the commissary, why would you want to eat eggs?



Eggs are among the most popular sources of protein in America and the average American eats 19 pounds of eggs per year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Also of note, eggs are a good source of Choline for brain health, B 12 and Riboflavin for energy, Selenium and Zinc for immunity and lastly Vitamin D for bone health which helps prevent bone fractures, an essential for the warfighter.



Eggs are also a versatile food as they can be served poached, hard-boiled, over-easy or scrambled and are an added staple to many recipes such as cakes and desserts.



If those weren’t enough reasons to run out to the commissary and grab a dozen Grade A eggs, maybe some of these fun facts will get you into the store:

• Eggshell colors don’t indicate nutritional value.

• Floating eggs are older than sinking eggs.

• Egg yolk color does indicate nutritional value. (Of course, you have to crack the egg open to find out.)

• You can freeze for long-term storage.

• Storing eggs upside-down makes them last longer. (Which end is up? Hint – the pointier end is up)



Lastly, here is a dietitian-approved recipe for Vegetarian Swiss Chard Frittata (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/breakfast_brunch/vegetarian_swiss_chard_frittata/r/2948283445798769075) that offers you 13g of protein, 13g of fat with 12g carbs per serving size. (Calories 212, protein 24 %, fat 54 % and carbs 22 % of the daily value) Nutrition Analysis based on the use of a medium sized red bell pepper and a large russet potato. This recipe makes eight servings.



Ingredients include the following items:

• 12 large eggs

• ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

• ¼ cup pepper jack cheese, shredded

• 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

• 2 cups of Swiss chard, chopped

• 1 large potato, diced with peel



For the full list of ingredients and complete recipe along with many more dietitian-approved recipes, visit our commissary website (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes).

