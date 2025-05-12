U.S. Navy Leader Underscores Importance of Land Forces, Deterrence, and AI in Indo-Pacific Security

Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Adm. Samuel Paparo, delivered the first keynote address at the 2025 Land forces Pacific Symposium, commonly known as LANPAC, emphasizing the critical role of land forces in maintaining stability and deterring aggression in the India-Paciic region. Paparo highlighted the interoperability of joint functions, the importance of integrated air and missile defense, the necessity of robust sustainment capabilities, and the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in modern warfare. He stressed the need for strong alliances and partnerships to counter evolving threats.



Themes and Messages:

Land Forces are Indispensable: While the Indo-Pacific is named after oceans, land forces are critical, as "human beings live on the land." All joint force functions are intertwined with land-based operations.

Deterrence Through Capability and Will: Deterrence is the "highest duty" and requires a combination of credible combat power, demonstrated will, and the adversary's understanding that the costs of aggression outweigh any potential gains.

Fires as the King of Battle: The ability to deliver fast, accurate, and lethal fires across all domains is fundamental to deterring aggression and denying an adversary's objectives. The Army's Multi-Domain Task Forces (MDTFs) are central to this capability.

Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) is Essential: The growing missile threat in the Indo-Pacific demands a resilient and adaptive IAMD system built on interoperability with allies and partners.

Sustainment is Existential: A robust and resilient logistics network is critical for sustaining operations across the vast distances of the Indo-Pacific. AI is revolutionizing sustainment by enabling proactive replenishment and optimized delivery methods.

AI as a Force Multiplier: AI tools can enhance decision-making, optimize joint force operations, and enable autonomous systems on the tactical edge, provided there is always a human in the loop when it comes to offensive power.

Alliances and Partnerships are Key: Strong alliances and partnerships based on shared values are an asymmetric advantage against potential adversaries. Interconnectedness of global threats requires a unified approach.



Key Quotes:

"The asymmetric advantage against our would-be adversaries is this friendship, this network of orientations and partners."

"Deterrence is our highest duty...that combination of capability and will and your would-be adversaries' knowledge of that."

"We must have a constellation of like minded nations and with the ability to cooperate and maintain resilient supply chains as well. From us to Japan, from the Republic of Korea and Australia to our ASEAN partners to our partners in the Indian Ocean, our region and strength lies in our ability to inter-operate."

"Integrated air and missile defense is about interoperability. By connecting these defense systems, sharing intelligence and coordinating responses, we create a common operating picture, and then accordingly, a combined defense shield..."

"Deterrence remains our highest duty, backed by real, credible combat power, exactly what our Joint Force delivers, exactly what land forces deliver."

"Success in any contingency depends on a robust logistics network. It can withstand sophisticated attacks while supporting distributed operations. In this AOR effective sustainment isn't just important, it's existential."

"We never send a human being to do something that a machine can do. We never lose human agency over offensive power."

"The very first battle in any conflict will take place in space and cyber...the very first battle is a battle for information superiority."



Q&A Highlights:

The Role of Allies and Partners: Adm. Paparo emphasized that alliances and partnerships are indispensable, noting that threats are increasingly global and interconnected. Lessons learned in one region (e.g., Ukraine) are relevant to others.



Updating the Indo-Pacific Challenge: While threats are growing, Adm. Paparo expressed confidence in the U.S.'s ability to prevail by investing in people, capabilities, and innovation to "pace" potential adversaries. He cautioned against adopting a fatalistic view of U.S. power.

Space and Joint Forces: Adm. Paparo stressed that the first battle in any conflict will be for information superiority in space and cyberspace. Maintaining a lead in space capabilities and defending space assets is critical.



AI for Enhanced Interoperability and Deterrence: AI can enhance decision-making at all levels, from strategic planning to tactical execution. Adm. Paparo used the analogy of a commander leveraging AI as a massive lookup table to augment their experience. He also emphasized the importance of AI-enabled autonomous systems, with appropriate human oversight.

Logistics Challenges and Solutions: Adm. Paparo acknowledged that logistics remains a critical challenge in the Indo-Pacific due to the vast distances. Solutions include forward positioning of supplies, enhancing the readiness of existing assets, and developing innovative contract services to close capability gaps.

