Corps of Engineers hosts public meeting for Kinnickinnic River Ecosystem Restoration in River Falls, Wisconsin

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting a public meeting in River Falls, Wisconsin, June 4, from 6:30 – 8 p.m., to obtain public input on a draft feasibility study for an environmental restoration project on the Kinnickinnic River in River Falls.



USACE previously held a public meeting in August 2023 and welcomed comments on the project. The study and environmental assessment outline the project’s costs and benefits and determines whether it is in the federal government’s interest to pursue it.



There are currently two dams on the Kinnickinnic River in River Falls. The Kinnickinnic River is a class 1 trout stream and the river section near River Falls is highly degraded because of impoundments. The removal of the Junction Falls and Powell Falls dams present an opportunity to restore the river to its natural setting.



Prior to the dams being constructed, the Kinnickinnic River was a free-flowing river with natural waterfalls. The river flowed over the upper part of Junction Falls, dropping roughly 10 feet before flatting out for 100 feet then dropping an additional 16 feet over the lower falls. The impoundments of Lake George and Lake Louise have resulted in increased sedimentation, increased water temperatures, and a lack of aquatic diversity, which is consistent with negative ecological impacts associated to dams.



The draft feasibility report and environmental assessment describing the study and environmental effects will be available to the public and can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website on May 21 at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/Public-Notices/.



The meeting will be held at the River Falls City Hall in the council chambers, located at 222 Lewis St. The meeting will be posted on the district’s YouTube channel, http://www.youtube.com/usacemvppao. People needing special accommodations for the meeting should contact 651-290-5807 or cemvp-pa@usace.army.mil no later than May 28.



