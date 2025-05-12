Patient safety shines at DHN Central hospitals

The Defense Health Agency announced May 5 that three military hospitals from Defense Health Network Central earned an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2025.



The 81st Medical Group on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., the 673rd Medical Group on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and Brooke Army Medical Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, are among the 16 military hospitals that received top honors for their excellence in transparency and delivery of safe, high-quality care.



The Leapfrog Group is a national, independent organization focused on health care quality. The organization evaluates hospitals on a wide range of safety measures, including errors, injuries, and infections, as well as the safety and quality programs in place to prevent patient harm.

A hospital must meet specific criteria to be eligible for participation in the Leapfrog safety assessment. In the spring 2025 ratings, 32% of participating hospitals nationwide received the highest grade. Of the eligible military hospitals participating in the grading assessment, 73% received an "A" grade, according to a DHA release.



KEESLER KUDOS

This year marks Keesler Medical Center’s second consecutive year on Leapfrog’s “honor roll.”



The 81st Medical Group maintains medical readiness for worldwide contingencies by providing quality, cost-effective health care for more than 27,000 enrollees, including almost 7,500 active-duty members. It also oversees five military treatment facilities from Mobile, Alabama, to New Orleans, Louisiana, coordinating care for 80,000 beneficiaries along the Gulf Coast.



“This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for our hospital,” said Air Force Col. Peter Kulis, commander of the 81st Medical Group and director of Keesler Medical Center. “Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do — from the smallest interaction to the most critical decisions. I’m deeply proud of our team, whose commitment and excellence ensure our patients receive the safest, highest-quality care possible.”



NORTHERN STARS

This year marks JBER’s third consecutive time scoring an “A” grade.



JBER hospital, fondly known as “J-Bear,” is a joint venture between the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs that offers primary, specialty, outpatient, and inpatient care to 25,000 enrolled beneficiaries in the Anchorage area.



“Our third consecutive ‘A’ grade from Leapfrog is a direct reflection of the relentless commitment our Airmen and staff demonstrate every day to patient safety, high-reliability practices, and mission-ready care,” said Air Force Col. Laura Baugh, 673rd Medical Group commander. “This recognition belongs to the 673rd Medical Group team, whose discipline and dedication continue to set the standard for military medicine.”





BAMC BRILLIANCE

Brooke Army Medical Center also made the spring “honor roll.”



BAMC is the largest and most robust military hospital and the only Level I Trauma Center within the Department of Defense, providing safe, quality care to service members, their families, veterans, and civilian emergency patients.



BAMC serves more than 250,000 military beneficiaries within San Antonio and the surrounding communities. As a Level I Trauma Center, BAMC administers lifesaving care to civilian emergency patients from across 22 counties in Southwest Texas.





“BAMC is committed to providing our patients the best quality and safest care possible, and these results exemplify that commitment,” said Army Col. Kevin Kelly, BAMC commander. “We are very proud of this extraordinary accomplishment.”



Along with assessing patient safety measures, Leapfrog participation is also intended to foster transparency with patients and the public. Additionally, military hospitals can use the data to measure and compare their performance to other participating hospitals and healthcare systems, leading to continual process improvement.



To learn more the Military Health System’s commitment to patient safety and transparency, visit the Quality, Patient Safety and Access hub, https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Access-Cost-Quality-and-Safety/Patient-Portal-for-MHS-Quality-Patient-Safety-and-Access-Information. From there, it’s a quick search to see how military medical facilities score on industry standard measures for patient safety, health care outcomes, quality of care, patient satisfaction, and access to care.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections, and injuries. It is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2025 Date Posted: 05.13.2025 16:15 Story ID: 497868 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patient safety shines at DHN Central hospitals, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.