Ridilla inducted into Senior Executive Service

Mr. Peter A. Ridilla, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division (USACE POD) programs director, was recognized during his Senior Executive Service (SES) induction ceremony on the U.S.S. Missouri May 8.

Ridilla said becoming a member of the SES is not only a milestone, but a solemn responsibility.

“This is not about reaching a destination,” he observed, “but shouldering the weight of national expectations to enable others to achieve mission success.”

As the programs director at POD, Ridilla is responsible for overseeing a $3 billion annual design and construction program of military, environmental, host nation, civil works, and interagency and international service programs in Hawaii, Alaska, Japan, Korea, U.S. Territories, Pacific Nations and Asia. Additionally, he will work with the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and the host nation governments of Japan and Korea to execute the DoD Military Construction and host nation programs. Those programs include the $10 billion Korea Transformation and the $12 billion Japan Defense Policy Review Initiative programs.

Brig. Gen. Joseph “Clete” Goetz II, USACE POD commanding general, recognized Ridilla’s exceptional leadership, commitment and vision throughout his career.

“(Earning a promotion to SES is) the culmination of decades of tireless service and unwavering dedication to the United States,” he said, adding Ridilla is “the right guy, right now for the Pacific theatre.”

Ridilla also thanked his wife of nearly 32 years, Robin, and his family for their support through the many years of moves, temporary duty and deployments. “No words,” he said, could express his deep love and gratitude for their sacrifice.

Ridilla is a 1988 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He also holds a Master of Science in Engineering and Environmental Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology. Ridilla is a Registered Professional Engineer in Florida. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1988 - 2010 and after a short stint as a defense contractor in Iraq, he transitioned to federal civilian service later in 2010.

Before his current position, Ridilla served as the Joint Region Marianas Executive Director where he was the senior civilian supervisor and higher-level reviewer for more than 400 Joint Staff personnel preparing for major combat operations within the Indo-Pacific.

