Two DLA Energy Europe & Africa customer account specialists become Green Belts

Kaiserslautern, Germany – Recognizing the need for change, a dedicated team from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy Europe & Africa (E&A) partnered with continuous process improvement (CPI) experts from the DLA Energy headquarters. These mentors and coaches provided guidance to drive change. As a result, Courtney Butcher DLA Energy E&A customer account specialist (CAS) and Andreea Antonesei of DLA Energy E&A international agreements, achieved their Green Belt certifications. A Lean Six Sigma green belt certification is the first certification achievable in the CPI program where candidates learn how to use CPI tools and facilitate CPI projects in a methodical fashion to incite change.



"DLA Energy Europe & Africa's commitment to the CPI initiative is more than just process improvement; it's a commitment to warfighter readiness,” said Keith Embree, DLA Energy Europe & Africa director of operations. “Our two Green Gelt certifications exemplify this dedication, showcasing our drive to optimize fuel support and deliver unparalleled service to U.S. forces and our allies," he said.



DLA Energy CAS serve as an indispensable connection between customers and the vital resources they depend on. CAS professionals navigate intricate systems, tackle challenging inquiries, and ensure that warfighters and partners receive what they need, precisely when they need it, Embree said. The most robust processes can occasionally encounter inefficiencies, and this is where CPI can play a pivotal role, he said.



CPI is a proactive and ongoing effort to enhance services to the warfighter and the nation, said DLA Energy Master Black Belt Balinda Strosnider.



“Rather than settling for the status quo, CPI embraces a mindset of constant evaluation and refinement,” Strosnider said. “By using data-driven methodologies, we are systematically identifying inefficiencies, eliminating waste, and reducing variation which leads to improved productivity, reduced costs, improved quality, and enhanced customer satisfaction making us a more agile and competitive organization overall. DLA, like other entities, use the “belt” system to indicate the knowledge and experience of its practitioners. We offer trainings and certifications from Yellow Belt (basic knowledge) to Green Belt, Black Belt, and even Master Belt, where practitioners are highly skilled and experienced,” she said.



“CPI focuses on incremental, consistent improvements rather than sweeping overhauls, said Daniel Asante,” DLA Energy CPI subject matter expert. “For CAS, this translates to streamlined processes, elevated customer satisfaction, and strengthened support systems. During this initiative, DLA Energy CPI experts worked closely with the Green Belt candidates to develop smoother workflows, reduce workplace stress, simplify communication, and enhance customer relationships. CPI isn't just about efficiency—it's about improving the work environment and fostering job satisfaction,” said Asante.



The smallest issues can have the most significant impact, said Asante, who shared five questions to ask to help identify areas for improvement:



• What tasks consume a disproportionate amount of time?

• What generates the most customer complaints?

• Which steps in the process appear redundant or unnecessary?

• Where do recurring errors arise?

• What procedures feel unclear or confusing?



"The CAS CPI journey was genuinely inspiring," said new Green Belter Butcher. “Collaborating with a committed team and expert coaches underscored the tangible benefits of process improvements. This experience taught me a profound lesson: If you’re waiting for ‘someone’ to enhance your work environment, look in the mirror - you are that someone. This empowering realization has forever transformed my perspective. For those considering similar initiatives, the first step is to define the problem and establish clear goals. At DLA, the warfighter is our customer, and serving the customer is an everyday practice. The CAS team noticed a potential area of improvement in their daily work and took action,” she said.



Butcher’s colleague and fellow new Green Belter, Antonesei said that the team started by mapping the current process and conducting thorough analysis to uncover potential inefficiencies and waste. By systematically examining each step, the Green Belt candidates were able to identify root causes, reduce variability, and align processes with organizational priorities.



The Green Belt candidates brainstormed potential solutions that included:



• Proactive Communication: Automate email updates at key stages of the order process (e.g., order received, shipped, estimated delivery).

• Enhanced System Guidance: Develop a concise "How-To" guide (e.g., video or PDF) to educate customers on checking their order status.

• FAQ Update: Add a straightforward Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) entry addressing order status inquiries.

• Scripting: Create standardized scripts directing customers to self-service options for swift resolutions.



“After selecting and prioritizing potential solutions, the implementation and testing phase began, followed by refinement and measuring improvements,” said Antonesei. “We saw a 40% improvement in two of our key metrics, which was very rewarding. Making a tangible difference for our CAS colleagues and witnessing improved performance data after just three months was truly meaningful. We exceeded our goals and established enduring guidelines that will benefit CAS for years to come,” she said.



For more information on CPI or becoming certified, DLA Energy employees can reach out to DLAEnergyCPITeam@dla.mil.