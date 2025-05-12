AMC recognizes employees of the quarter for outstanding contributions

Photo By Alyssa Crockett | Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the first...... read more read more Photo By Alyssa Crockett | Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. From left, Marvin Cardo, AMC; Brittney Carter, Communications-Electronics Command; Stede Harwood, Financial Management Command; Shala LeMaster; Installation Management Command; Cortney Hoffman, Logistics Data Analytics Center; Juston Daniel, Aviation and Missile Command; Timothy Hadley, Joint Munitions Command; Denise Frizzell, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command; Christopher Toepfer, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command; Tamra Sumovich, Army Sustainment Command; Brian Zenner, Chemical Materials Activity. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – U.S. Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, recognizing their outstanding contributions to enhancing Army readiness and in support of warfighters and their families.



“The AMC Employee of the Quarter program highlights individuals who demonstrate innovation, dedication and excellence, reinforcing a culture of achievement and productivity across the enterprise,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, AMC chief of staff. “Their contributions strengthen AMC’s ability to support Soldiers worldwide, reinforcing the command’s role as the Army’s premier materiel integrator.”



The first quarter winners are:

• Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command – Marvin Cardo

• Logistics Data Analysis Center – Cortney Hoffman

• Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command – Christopher Toepfer

• U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command – Juston Daniel

• U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity – Brian Zenner

• U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command – Brittney Carter

• U.S. Army Financial Management Command – Stede Harwood

• U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Shala LeMaster

• U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command – Timothy Hadley

• U.S. Army Security Assistance Command – Jennifer Williams

• U.S. Army Sustainment Command – Tamra Sumovich

• U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – Denise Frizzell



A placard honoring each selectee is displayed at AMC Headquarters as a testament to their achievements.