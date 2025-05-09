Hometown hero takes the field: Chicago Cubs salute Army Reserve officer

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs recently honored Maj. Scott D. Hager, assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, during their Military Salute at a home game versus the San Diego Padres, at Wrigley Field.
During the on-field recognition, Hager received a standing ovation from a cheering crowd of thousands of spectators and later reflected on the experience.
“Being honored at the Cubs game was humbling and a truly awesome experience,” said Hager. “There were over 40,000 people at the game, and the response from the people was inspiring. I didn’t feel the experience was mine alone. I felt like I was a representative for all veterans. It was great to feel the crowd’s admiration.”
Hager, a military police officer, has found his career path highly fulfilling.
“My favorite thing about being an MP officer is the wide variety of missions we can perform,” said Hager. “Over the years I’ve been a law-and-order detachment commander, worked security at Army concerts, spent days in field training to shoot, move and communicate, and worked as an antiterrorism and physical security specialist.”
In support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Hager deployed to Camp Sabalu-Harrison, in Parwan Province, Afghanistan from 2010-2011. There, he served as the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 96th Military Police Battalion, and lead instructor for the Afghan National Army Officer and Senior Non-commissioned Officer Leadership course.
During the ballgame, Hager explained what has kept him motivated during his 22 years as an Officer in the Army Reserve.
“I continue to serve to try to make things better for the Army overall and more directly to provide a positive experience for the Soldiers I lead and support,” said Hager.
Hager’s top awards include the Bronze Star Medal and Meritorious Service Medal.
