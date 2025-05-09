U.S. Army Corps of Engineers MURDEN Dredges Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Harbor

Photo By Mark Rankin | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District’s, Hopper Dredge MURDEN on loan to...... read more read more Photo By Mark Rankin | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District’s, Hopper Dredge MURDEN on loan to the Jacksonville District clears critical shoaling by dredging in the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay harbor, Cuba that will maintain safe and efficient navigation conditions for military and commercial vessels in the harbor in April 24,2025. During this action, the split hull opens to place in a designated disposal site around the island. (USACE Photo by Mark Rankin) see less | View Image Page

GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA –Waterway Navigation is the U. S Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) earliest Civil Works mission. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, had an innovative mission for Dredge MURDEN to help clear critical shoaling that will maintain safe and efficient navigation conditions for military and commercial vessels in the harbor.

The USACE Dredge MURDEN is one of those specialized vessels called upon to complete critical dredging operations. The MURDEN, a specialized 156-foot by 35-foot split-hull hopper shallow draft dredge, is designed specifically to get into hard-to-reach areas. Two drag arms are extended below the boat and captures and returns sand and material to the hopper.



Maj. Matthew Westcott, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Deputy District Commander of the Jacksonville District said immediate action was required as several areas of the harbor became too shallow for larger craft to safely navigate. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay ⎼ especially ferry vessels with a full load of personnel and vehicles that could hit bottom or run aground needed more depth in the harbor.

“This project is great for the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard and for all vessels that use the Guantanamo Bay harbors. Our team is proud to contribute to maintaining safe and efficient navigation conditions for these vessels,” said Westcott.

Before dredging cycles, crew members conduct pre-dredge surveys and evaluate their findings to focus on shoaling during the dredging operations.

Westcott said USACE used a three-pronged approach for the URDEN to operate. Operations contribute to building out infrastructure for the base that will allow fuel barges pier access, re-opening the St. Nicholas channel, and removing old navigation aid markers and replacing new ones for the U.S. Coast Guard. All in motion to support the warfighter.

“The MURDEN is very efficient in what she does, being self-contained in the ways, with the production we can do in various locations,” said Victor S. Nelson, USACE Dredge MURDEN master captain. “This is a tedious job and the crews are focused. We have dredged a large area in a short time,”

Nelson said dredging is expected to take less than 45-60 days with 24 hours operations, and two crews working 8-hour days on rotation.

MURDEN’s onboard hold area is known as the hopper. Its modern innovation allows it to carry the sediment load equivalent of up to 50 dump truck loads of dredged material. Dredged materials are deposited by opening the split hull at least 3,000 feet offshore, where currents will not bring the material back to the port.

“What makes the Dredge MURDEN special is that we are able to operate it in shallow areas and get the material,” said Shaun Pinkerson, the dredge MURDEN’s drag arm operator and Second Mate. “After it retrieves the materials, the vessel then transports it into the pre-existing upland disposal management area, just west of the inlet in an approved area a mile away from the site.”

Westcott, Matt Davies, the Jacksonville project manager for the Guantanamo Bay project and Lt. Col. Kenneth Porter, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Deputy District Commander of the Wilmington District assisted Surveyor Robert Nolan Hall, and Geodesist Troy Underhill, with hydro surveys. The surveys are critical to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Port Operations for daily ship operations.

Covering over a square kilometer of the ocean floor, the data from the hydrographic and side-scan surveys were used to image the harbor and piers and identifying any potential hazards to navigation. It addition, it provides insight to the need of future dredging operations.

When updated surveys were required, USACE hydro surveyors provided those critical surveys.

“These modernized and updated surveys saved us time and effort for pier operations and incoming military vessels,” said Lt. Andi Sheridan, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Port Operations Officer. This project highlights the interagency operations between USACE, the Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy in support of national security.”

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay’s location and natural harbor make it a valuable strategic asset for maritime powers now and throughout history.

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is located approximately 430 miles (700 kilometers) southeast of Miami, on the southeastern coast of Cuba. Established in 1903, it is the United States' oldest overseas military installation and the only one in a communist country. According to the United States' lease with Cuba, the United States retains jurisdiction, while Cuba maintains sovereignty over the 45-square-mile (116-square-kilometer) installation, which is surrounded by a fence line that stretches over 17 miles (27 kilometers).

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay serves as a key operational and logistics hub, supporting a variety of missions including maritime security, humanitarian assistance, and joint operations. Its unique geographic location provides strategic advantages, enhancing U.S. defense capabilities in the region and serving as a critical forward operating base for various military and humanitarian activities.

Guantánamo Bay, inlet of the Caribbean Sea, indents southeastern Cuba. It is a large and well-sheltered bay and has a narrow entrance to the harbor that is 6 miles wide and 12 miles long and capable of accommodating large military vessels.

The surrounding waters are important for naval operations, and the base's proximity to the open sea allows for training and deployment of naval assets.

Greg Zeligman, a U.S. Navy ferry pilot makes unlimited trips in the harbor daily with passengers, military and commercial vehicles. He is responsible for guiding vessels safely across the harbor. Sometimes dodging sand shoals and shallow areas had become routine, and he is overjoyed the harbor is 10-15 feet deeper.

“I’m extremely pleased with the project and overjoyed that the harbor is 15 feet deeper,” said Zeligman. “I had the opportunity to visit the Dredge MURDEN, ride on the vessel and talk with the crew.”

The MURDEN designed by the USACE Marine Design Center in Philadelphia and based out of Wilmington District, North Carolina, is a shallow draft hopper dredge capable of efficiently removing sediment buildup in coastal inlets and harbors. Its design allows it to navigate and operate in areas where larger dredges may be impractical. The vessel plays a crucial role in maintaining access to critical waterways along the Atlantic Coast.

The MURDEN began the project at the end of March and is expected to complete the mission in late May.

“I also want to particularly recognize the USACE, Wilmington District of the Corps of Engineers, the crews who have been incredible with MURDEN’s schedule flexibility that enabled a few days to address the critical situation in Guantanamo Bay,” said Lt. Col. Kenneth M. Porter, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Deputy District Commander of the Wilmington District.

Porter presented crewmembers with 15, 30 and 40-year awards for their service to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“I also want to thank our South Atlantic Division and recognize the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Port Operations team for working with us on this innovative endeavor. The collaboration and partnership were exceptional and foundational to our success,” added Porter.

At the conclusion of this project, the MURDEN is headed for general maintenance and repairs in New Orleans.

