NEPA, archaeology specialists support largest USACE wildfire cleanup to date

ALTADENA, Calif.- Survivors of the Southern California wildfires are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to clear piles of debris left behind by the unusually destructive January blazes.



In the Eaton fire zone, the destruction wasn’t limited to residential housing — it also affected many organizations vital to the Altadena community.



Performing this cleanup requires specialized equipment, training and knowledge. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has deployed subject matter experts to form debris teams that investigate the what was left behind.



According to Tracy Driggers, an environmental engineer and National Environmental Policy Act officer from the Fort Worth District, “Previously, the Environmental Protection Agency would go in and conduct a Phase One site assessment. During this, they would remove household hazardous waste. Some of the community organizations were deferred during this process, and when that happened, USACE then took ownership of those projects. Now we’ll go in and assess what is needed for these contracts to be completed.”



In addition to hazardous waste, Driggers also looks for signs of asbestos, lead paint and ways to apply best management practices to mitigate risks. Measures include asbestos abatement, wetting the debris before removal, and using black plastic wrapping for debris hauled away by truck — ensuring the highest standards of care.



With the EPA banning asbestos and lead-based paint in 1989, a building’s age is one of the strongest indicators those materials may still be present.

Driggers explained that “roofing tiles, floor tiles, drywall and stucco” surviving the fire are indications a licensed asbestos inspector may be needed to conduct sampling and testing before debris removal.



According to Driggers: “This is the first time we are doing this as a team. While I have gone out on my own to do NEPA inspections to see what the contractors are doing for their contract, this is different. Now we are doing the first visual observations and determining contract requirements. Using our expertise, we are ensuring the contract complies with FEMA regulations.”



Working with experts in debris, contracting, arboriculture and other specialties, the team is setting a new standard for non-personal property wildfire debris removal.



In addition to Driggers, USACE brought in Katie Hill, an archaeologist from the Albuquerque District, to assist in the mission. Hill works to backdate structures based on the debris. Her expertise helps identify time periods from construction materials and codes — offering deeper historical insights than many property owners possess.



“In one person’s house, there was a base of an original stone cabin visible in the basement walls. He knew a bit about it, but this allowed us to give the owner more information about the history of their house and record the archaeological history,” said Hill.



Unfortunately, Hill said finds like that are rare.



“The sad part of this is that even things that were historic — we are largely just documenting that they were destroyed.”



One of the first non-residential properties on the list is the Altadena Senior Center. Thankfully, USACE is prepared — even if the contracts are unprecedented.



“For this specific fire, we have a historic properties treatment plan. NEPA has a disaster-specific plan. We have to follow the book for each disaster, and every place is different. That’s why it’s crucial for contracting to have subject matter experts on hand,” said Driggers.



With two churches and a synagogue among the first contracted properties, the team is taking extra care. Driggers said, “Our action officer, John Locksley, has been in contact with their points of contact to see if anything was left behind that needs to be identified and treated.



Hill added, “Some tribal artifacts were identified, like historic trees. When that happens, we properly flag them for crews to look out for. Since owners can be present during cleanup, they may spot things we don’t.”



As the largest debris mission USACE has participated in, both experts shared lessons learned for future volunteers.



“When it comes to being a NEPA specialist, someone who comes in during this debris removal phase, you really need to understand contracting — especially environmental contracting. Having a background in regulatory requirements and permitting is key,” said Driggers.



Hill agreed, noting the short turnover period for team members is a challenge.



“While the standard is a day-and-a-half handover, that’s just not enough. You should have at least 15 days. This isn’t your typical archaeology project.”



One of Hill’s biggest challenges was accessing information.



“You may not be familiar with the area or the local tribes. If you asked me about Texas or New Mexico, I’d have all the resources. Here in California, those same resources aren’t available.”



Both experts noted how quickly conditions change on the ground.

“What my predecessors told me was helpful when they left a week ago. But now, the mission has changed,” said Hill.



Driggers added, “I work with people who were here at the beginning, and their experience is different. You need to be ready for anything. There’s no template. The mission evolves, and we adapt.”