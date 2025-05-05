Improving ARCYBER Lethality through H2F

Fort Eisenhower, GA—Enlisted leaders at Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) gathered at Points West Army Resort on May 2, 2025, to identify how the Health to Fitness (H2F) program improves the organization's lethality.

ARCYBER's mission focuses on gaining an information advantage in cyberspace, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations while denying the same to our adversaries.

With a critical mission that covers the globe, having soldiers perform at their optimal level is paramount.

ACYBER's Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Jebin Heyse mentored over 30 senior enlisted noncommissioned officers (NCOs) and discussed how the organization can improve the overall performance of cyber-soldiers by focusing on physical, spiritual, and mental health.

"I want to identify what makes a soldier the best version of themselves," said Heyse. "I want to provide what makes our soldiers be at the top of their game."

Heyse put together a panel of NCOs to discuss, in detail, various aspects of the H2F domain that Army leaders should be aware of when talking about, implementing, and attempting to improve efforts within the ranks of the organization. These included spiritual, physical, and nutritional information that these senior leaders could take back to their soldiers. This event resulted in a new NCO professional development plan, NCO PD, that will be implemented across the ARCYBER footprint to attain the goal of improved lethality for the force.

"In my 17 years of service, this is the first time I've seen an NCO PD focused on the senior NCOs in this format," said the nutritional panelist, Sgt. 1st Class Greggory Burchett, enlisted aid to the commanding general. "Having so many senior leaders working with the CSM pushes that idea that the command cares for the overall wellbeing of the culture within the unit."

Burchett has four degrees: a bachelor's in nutrition, an associates in culinary arts and applied nutrition, and a business degree. He is also a certified dietary manager.

While the cyber career field isn't inherently physical, soldiers who follow good practices within the Army's H2F program can see improved cognitive capabilities, which are important for the ARCYBER mission.

"A health and fitness routine is not just when you put your physical training uniform on in the morning," said Heyse. "The intent here is to change that behavior to an overall holistic approach to help improve these individuals."

The event finished with a physical team event, during which these senior NCOs worked together to answer questions on NCO history, solve riddles, and perform physical team drills to advance to the next area of the course.



