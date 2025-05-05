Germans, Americans celebrate long partnership, friendship at Hohenfels Volksfest

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – In celebration of decades of partnership, the Hohenfels military community began their yearly German-American Volksfest with a single tap of a mallet April 30, 2025, and ended it with bus tours, military vehicles and music May 4.



Over the course of five days, neighbors from outside U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria – Hohenfels drove onto post, parked on the Hohenfels Army Airfield, and strolled the fest grounds to enjoy German and American food, ride several carnival rides, see both U.S. and German military vehicles and spend time getting to know some of their American neighbors.



At one end of the Festplatz, a Ferris wheel rolled, paused and rolled further, providing a vantage over two lanes festooned with German and American flags, where festgoers passed bumper cars, a shooting gallery, a floating duck game, western wear, candied nuts, churros, French fries, bubble waffles, trampoline jumps, a swing ride, a roller coaster, and commemorative steins. At the other end of the Festplatz, traditional German foods – Schäufele, Schweinshaxe, Currywurst, half chickens – were served alongside large, full glass mugs to help wash down the sizzling repast.



In the Fest tent, the Hohenfels youth brass band played “Die Deutsche Nationalhymne” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the assemblage paid their respects to the flag. Col. Stephen C. Flanagan, USAG Bavaria commander; Col. Christopher J. Kirkpatrick, commander of Operations Group, Joint Multinational Readiness Center; and Christian Graf, mayor of Markt Hohenfels, delivered opening remarks.



“This Volksfest truly celebrates the last 80 years of peace, partnership and friendship between Germany and the United States,” Flanagan said during his remarks. “Our countries’ share values of defending freedoms, human rights and democracies in Europe and around the world, and together we form the strong foundation of the NATO alliance.”



Flanagan expanded on the importance of JMRC to the militaries of the U.S. and its allies.



“Here we improve warfighting readiness for our U.S., German and NATO allies, and we could not do any of this without our German hosts, who have been our friends and allies for the last 80 years,” Flanagan said. “We look forward to continuing to grow this friendship and our combined combat lethality in the years to come.”



“What a joyous opportunity to gather together and celebrate!” Kirkpatrick exclaimed. “It is the envy of the world, the strength of our bonds, partnership and community between both the surrounding towns and the installation here.”



“I believe it is more important than ever to enhance relations, maintain existing friendships, establish new contacts and also celebrate the fest together,” Graf said, speaking German and English in turn to the guests. “The fest not only contributes to international understanding, the exchange and encounters during the celebration make an invaluable contribution to mutual understanding. Let us take this opportunity to meet the Soldiers, their Families and friends who are stationed here.”



In keeping with the traditions of festivals across Germany, the ceremonial tapping of a beer keg started officially opened the Hohenfels German-American Volksfest. Performing the honor was Angela Lane, deputy garrison manager for USAG Bavaria – Hohenfels. In a single swing of the mallet, she and other military and local leaders poured off and raised glasses to yell “O’zapft is!” which means “It is tapped!” in the Bavarian dialect.



A sunny day greeted festgoers on the first day, and U.S. Soldiers, civilians and their Families came out dressed in their Trachten – Lederhosen und Dirndls.



“We love that we are able to bring our Families together and have fun,” said Bianca Camarena, a Family member who has visited the fest for several years. “As adults we’re able to have fun with the child.”



Jillian Milanes, another Family member who was attending the fest a second time, appreciated not just the comforting festival food but also the enjoining of cultures.



“I feel like we’re all family together,” she said.



Different musical acts circulated through the fest tent over the course of days, providing a variety of musical genres to festgoers.



On the final two days of the fest, military equipment, including vehicles from the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, and from the German Bundeswehr, came out for visitors to marvel at.



While festgoers largely stayed at the Festplatz, airfield and environs, on May 3 and 4 buses took large groups on a tour through the garrison cantonment and into the training area.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2025 Date Posted: 05.08.2025 10:07 Story ID: 497367 Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Germans, Americans celebrate long partnership, friendship at Hohenfels Volksfest, by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.