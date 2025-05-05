Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Taps College Students as Mentors

    05.07.2025

    Story by Gail Davis 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD)’s science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) team hit upon a new idea to increase early youth interest in future careers for the Department of Defense: train college STEM majors to mentor them.

    Eight local college students began mentoring high, middle and elementary school students this spring in command-supported programs that teach STEM fundamentals, said Ramon Flores, NSWC Port Hueneme Division STEM program coordinator and project leader.

    High schoolers participate as part of a local school district’s Pre-Engineering Program (PEP), which teaches students hands-on engineering skills through building simple underwater robots. Lower-grade students learn the basics in a 14-week SeaPerch class, Flores said.
    College mentors assist in the weekly programs, Flores said.

    The idea came to Flores while working with college interns participating in activities for school children sponsored by the command, he said. He noticed how comfortably the undergraduates worked with the children, and how kids enjoyed the college students, he added.
    Flores and team trained the mentors on how to help children solve problems on their own using the concept of, “teach, show, but don’t do,” Flores said.

    Ricardo Angel, a computer science major at California State University Channel Islands in Camarillo and a Marine Corps reservist, said he hopes someday to work for Naval Sea Systems Command as an engineer. He said mentoring helps him clarify his thoughts to clearly explain concepts to children.

    Flores said the mentors enhance the project by providing the children with role models close in age. They also increase the number of one-on-one teachers in each session, which boosts learning outcomes, he added.

    “The STEM mentors are invaluable in making these programs a success,” Flores said.

