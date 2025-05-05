BATON ROUGE, La.— The U.S. Army routes its interactive STEM semi-trailer filled with hands-on education and entertainment activities to showcase at local high schools, May 8-14.



The Army’s STEM semi-trailer, or AS9, demonstrates vast STEM careers offered by the Army to students and working adults.



“We use the latest technologies and sciences to leverage battlefield advantages,” Capt. Terron Riggins, Baton Rouge Army Recruiting Company Commander, said. “Our Soldiers learn these STEM skills and become competitive candidates for the workforce while they serve, or upon completion service.”



The AS9 features ‘SARAH: The Future of Rescue Mission’, (Seach and Rescue Autonomous Hardware) a real-life, scenario-based experience demonstrating how autonomous systems are transforming the way the Army operates.



“Users are encouraged to use critical thinking and leading-edge technology to solve a complex rescue mission, ” Riggins said.



Digital platforms and robotics aboard the AS9 offer gaming-style mission challenges to excite interest in participants.



Below is the tentative schedule where the AS9 will appear in the local area:

St. Amant High School Thursday, May 8 8 – 2 p.m.

East Ascension High School Friday, May 9 8 – 2 p.m.

Central High School Tuesday, May 13 8 – 2 p.m.

Prairieville High School Wednesday, May 14 8 – 2 p.m.



To coordinate an interview with uniformed, active-duty personnel please contact our office at the information above or (225)-316-0338.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2025 Date Posted: 05.07.2025 15:01 Story ID: 497290 Location: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Brings STEM Trailer to Schools in Greater Baton Rouge Area, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.