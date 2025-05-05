BH 25-2: 18th CES ensures readiness through rapid response and inspection

Photo By Senior Airman Melany Bermudez | A U.S. Air Force front end loader from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts Mass...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Melany Bermudez | A U.S. Air Force front end loader from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts Mass Mechanical Clearance sweeps on a simulated damaged airfield during a Rapid Explosive Hazard Mitigation training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2025. The airfield damage assessment focused on thorough inspections by driving along the runways and taxiways, systematically scanning for signs of structural damage, debris and potential explosive hazards that could compromise aircraft operations or personnel safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a massive mechanical clearance to a post attack scenario in support of a routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2025.



During the training, EOD professionals assessed airfield damages, demonstrating their ability to identify unexploded ordnance, evaluate structural integrity and coordinate safe clearance procedures to restore operational capability.



“This exercise enables Airmen to rehearse their wartime responsibilities and sharpen their skills through hands-on practice,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Frediani, 18th CES EOD section chief.



The airfield damage assessment focuses on thorough inspections by driving along the runways and taxiways, systematically scanning for signs of structural damage, debris and potential explosive hazards that could compromise aircraft operations or personnel safety.



“The biggest takeaway from these exercises is to showcase our ability to fully recover both the runway and the air base entirely,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marcus Schleick, 18 CES EOD journeyman. “These are perishable skills. If you don’t practice them a couple times a year, when it comes to the real deal you won’t be able to perform at the peak you are expected to within the time allotted.”



Next to deployments, exercises like this are the most important thing the 18th Wing can do to generate credible deterrence in an increasingly complex and highly demanding security environment.