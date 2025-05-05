Day 5 451 ESC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2025

Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (451 ESC) Commanding General, Brig. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (451 ESC) Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Brandi Peasley, talk with competitors waiting to appear before the NCO Board at the 451 ESC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition (BWBSC) on Fort Sill, Oklahoma, March 6, 2025. The BWBSC is a series of challenges that test U.S. Army Soldiers on their physical and mental abilities. This year the 451 ESC incorporated the GAFPB competition to further test Soldiers and give them the unique opportunity to earn a foreign badge. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Brent Newton) see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma – Day 5 of the 451 ESC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition (BWBSC) had not slowed down on March 6, 2025. The competitors completed the final events for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) which consisted of a 100-meter swim in uniform, a basic fitness test, and a foot march with a 33lb rucksack.



One hundred meters may not seem far to swim, but when you add the uniform the finish line starts to look further away. Competitors did not have to wear boots and socks. They were given four minutes to swim the required distance and then they had to remove their blouse and trousers in the pool and tread water for as long as they liked in their summer PTs.



The basic fitness test consisted of three events. First was an 11x10-meter sprint in 60 seconds or less, followed by a flexed arm hang requiring the chin to stay above the bar for at least 65 seconds to make gold, and finally a 1000-meter sprint where competitors needed to make 3 minutes and 45 seconds or better to earn gold. Once complete Soldiers were given the opportunity to clean up and recover before conducting the foot march.



The foot march took place along the best terrain at Fort Sill. Cadre found beautiful hills for marching on the way to Camp Eagle. Those wanting to make gold had to step it out to complete 12 km in 120 minutes.



Competitors were allotted a few hours to freshen and change into their dress uniforms for their boards. Competitors were evaluated on their drill & ceremony expertise along with an oral test of more general Army knowledge.



Before the evening was over the GAFPB and certificates were presented to those that earned it. In addition to the competitors, a few of the cadre also participated in the GAFPB events. They took advantage of the opportunity and made time to join the competitors in earning a badge.



At the badging ceremony five Soldiers earned bronze, six earned silver, and one earned gold. That one was Pvt. 1st Class Jacob Benson, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 89th Special Troops Battalion. Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Stirling also participated in the GAFPB event and was said to be the first command sergeant major to be awarded a badge by the German officer presenting the award.