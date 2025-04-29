Colombia’s Minister of Defense Visits SOUTHCOM

Colombia's Minister of Defense Pedro Sánchez visited U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) May 5, 2025, and held discussions with SOUTHCOM commander, U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, and command leaders.



The leaders discussed the strengthening of the U.S.-Colombia defense partnership and cooperation in efforts to bolster regional security.



The United States and Colombia share a strong, longstanding partnership focused on regional security and counter-illicit trafficking.



For decades, U.S. and Colombian forces have worked together during exercises, humanitarian assistance missions, professional exchanges, and security operations to counter transnational threats.



Colombia is a staunch security partner and leader in countering regional threats, strengthening regional security and supporting humanitarian and disaster relief efforts.



SOUTHCOM is one of the nation’s six geographically focused unified commands with responsibility for U.S. military operations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, as well as security cooperation with defense and public-security forces in the region.

